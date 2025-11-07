The Sacred Comfort Meal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just about every night, we cook meals in our townhouse. As simple as this is, it’s a core activity in our house.

Each roommate takes a turn cooking meals. I’ll use the Crockpot for soup one night, my one roommate will use her Dutch oven another night, and our friend will make tacos one night. Our favorite meals are comfort meals. I love a good comfort meal. Something that reminds me of home and that makes me feel better after a day of classes and extracurriculars.

A staple in our townhouse is Cheddar Bay Biscuit pot pie. It’s pot pie, but the top crust is Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It’s so good, I’m craving it just thinking about it.

Our favorite meals include:

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Pot Pie

Chicken Soup

Roast

Tacos

Italian Wedding Soup

We make our comfort meals whenever we are all home at the same time. For example, Dancing With the Stars night calls for a comfort meal. It’s a bonding moment for my roommates, and we bond over yummy food.

Who doesn’t love a mealtime bonding moment?

We sit all together and talk about anything and everything. Enjoying a good meal with a good conversation makes any bad day forgettable. All my worries wash away with soap suds while the dishes get done.

There’s also something special about bringing in comfort meals from home to a college environment. I love introducing my friends to staples that I loved growing up. My mom’s chicken soup warmed my body on a cold day, and now it does that for others, too.

It also makes me feel like I’m at home. Comfort meals help when I’m missing home and need a fix.

I love it when we make something new. This semester has taught me to be more open with my dinner options. Plus, it gives me something new to make for my parents.

Personally, cooking feels more intimate than going to a restaurant or ordering takeout. Being able to make something that people enjoy is such a remarkable feeling. It’s, well, comforting. Knowing people enjoy the same food, and it’s something that can be enjoyed quite often.

Eating comfort food is something that is meant to be repeated. There are certain ones for occasions, like my dad’s German potato dumplings. But the soup can be enjoyed almost weekly without it getting old.

I’m drooling thinking about my next comfort meal now.