The Problem Was Never Their Confidence

For female athletes of color, the double standard is no stranger. Black female athletes are often scrutinized and criticized for their appearance, emotions, and overall athleticism. They face unfair labeling and policing, to which their white competitors do not. They could be the most decorated player, the most outstanding, breaking records and making history, but their accomplishments will be held back due to the “aggression” or “lack of class” that came with their performance.

This scrutiny has been sewn into history from repetitive policing and inspection of Black women. Sports and athletics are a prominent area where these themes show up time and time again. Often found in politics, media, and the general public, having a skewed image as to what is ‘acceptable’.

When a female athlete of color celebrates a win, she is labeled as arrogant; when she shows any sort of frustration, it is seen as aggression and is thought of as a character flaw. The same gestures that white women perform are taken as competitive or fiery, whereas Black women receive backlash for them. They are called ‘unprofessional’ or ‘threatening’. The constant inequality in the narrative leaves Black female athletes with fewer opportunities, sponsorships, and overall support.

This double standard has shown itself repeatedly on several stages. When trailblazer Serena Williams challenged an umpire for stealing a point in her match, fans and spectators called her emotional, and she was written off as “out of control.”

Sha’Carri Richardson is well known for her colorful hair and nails, as well as her outstanding confidence. Instead of looking at the times she was running, commentators questioned her ‘professionalism’ based on her appearance.

Angel Reese is another big name in women’s sports. Her college basketball team won the national championship, and she celebrated with the same hand gesture as another, white competitor. For doing this, she was characterized as “classless” and “unsportsmanlike.”

These moments are not only controversies, but reminders that Black women are judged much more harshly and receive much more backlash for the same things that earn others praise.

Black female athletes are not asking for special treatment, just the freedom to be brilliant without an apology. Their excellence is not controversial; our biases are. These athletes force the world to see them for who they are instead of remaining in a box that everyone creates for them. Their greatness has always been undeniable—it’s society’s understanding that has some catching up to do.