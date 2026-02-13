The Pressure To Be Perfectly Productive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t go to class today. I woke up on time, but I wasn’t feeling the best, physically or mentally, so I decided to take the day off. And I felt terrible about it. Although I spent the entire day getting chores done and getting ahead on schoolwork, I felt like I was wasting my day. Obviously, I’m not trying to encourage anyone to skip classes, but if you need a day off, what’s the real harm in taking one?

In college, it feels like everyone is doing everything, all the time. They never skip class, are a part of three clubs, work two jobs, get perfect grades, all while waking up before the sun rises to go to the gym and get coffee every day. Trust me, it’s easy to get caught up in the narrative that you need a full savings account, courseload, and daily routine, but the reality is that being “busy” may not be providing you with a fulfilling life.

The pressure to be productive is all around us. We see influencers waking up every day at five in the morning to go to pilates, make breakfast, and complete a thirty-step skin care routine before the clock strikes eight. In our twenties, were expected to get our lives together, earn a degree, start networking, stay fit, have an active social life, and somehow never have a breakdown. This expectation is exhausting.

It’s easy begin to tie your self-worth to productivity. If you’re not constantly up and moving, working towards a goal, you begin to feel lazy. If you take a day off from class, you feel guilty. Even taking the time to relax and watch a show can feel like you are wasting your time. Self-care can start to feel selfish.

But the reality is, nobody can be perfectly productive all the time. We are all humans who need time to rest, relax, and reset. Having a busy schedule can be a good thing, but not when it causes burnout. As a society, we should focus less on productivity and more on self-care. I know that college is the time to prepare for our professional careers, but it’s important to learn our limits now before we lose motivation later on.

You don’t have to be up and moving for over a dozen hours a day. It’s okay to take a nap. It’s okay to skip a workout. It’s okay to treat yourself. You’re allowed to call out sick. So, the next time you decide to turn off your alarm and go back to sleep, don’t beat yourself up over it because you probably needed it.