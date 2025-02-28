The Pressure Behind Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break right around the corner it seems to be the only thing on the student population’s mind.

“Where are you going next week?’’

“I’m going to the Caribbean.”

“I’m going to Europe.”

Although these trips are once in a lifetime and do deserve to be shared and talked about among your peers, it is very easy for the ones who are not going on these extravagant vacations to feel less then, or they are not spending their spring break doing anything “Instagram worthy”

There is a very big stigma around the college spring break. You should be going to all-inclusive resorts and sitting on the beach all day with your friends. I do think that memorable trips make life fun and give you something to look forward to, and get you through the dog days of school, it’s not always as realistic as just buying the plane ticket. These types of trips are expensive, coming with thousand dollar price tags. This is just something that is hard to make happen. Not being able to go on these types of trips that some of your classmates and peers are going on can lead to FOMO, or feeling less than. Having stress or fear of missing out during these times is completely normal, even though these trips are often not as perfect as someone will make them look on social media.

Spring break is a time for relaxation and serves as a transition period into the second half of the term, a much needed break for most students. It can also be a time to spend with family, who you are not with for the majority of the school year. It can be a time to work, or see friends from your hometown. In spite of these things not being as sparkly as what you might see posted on social media, these things are just as important for your mental health as a big vacation is. Some things to alleviate some of the stress you might be feeling, along with many others, is to communicate where you are and the expectations your friends might have for spring break. Having this conversation early on will set standards for the whole group and leave no one with surprise plans that they may not be able to make happen.

One major thing to remember is that on one hand I do think making memories with friends and treating yourself every once in a while is very important for your own happiness as well as the people around you. It is not an end all be all. Having fun in your hometown, maybe with your parents, grandparents or siblings can be just as fulfilling as these extravagant trips. Comparison is the thief of happiness, maybe overdone and has the tendency to go in one ear and out the other. It will always ring true.