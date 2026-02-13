The Power Of Anticipation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are currently in the depths of February. Its cold, the sun is rarely out, we are still in hibernation mode from what felt like an ever-lasting January. Weeks feel hard, days feel even harder. Crawling toward Friday just for the cycle to start once again on Monday.

This is a dangerous and vicious cycle — one that is hard to break, might I add.

One thing that does make the days and weeks seem a bit easier is having something to look forward to. Not a life-changing event, but small moments or plans, ones that are almost forgettable, but enough to help pull you through the week.

Anticipation is underrated like that, it softens the days that drag on and on. It reminds you that life is not just happening to you, but you are actively moving toward something. Once these moments of anticipation are something you notice, you realize they do not have to be extravagant to matter. They just have to exist, giving you something to anticipate instead of pushing through.

Some small moments that make the days lighter:

Seeing a friend

Doesn’t have to be a whole day full of action-packed activites, perhaps just a quick coverstaion will do. Sometimes seeing that person is exciting enough.

A small coffee date

I find this moment to be one that works extremely well. Going to a café and getting a drink with some friends to catch up or chat about life works especially well for a week recap.

A sweet treat

A sweet treat never hurt anybody! A small reward in the middle of the week for a long day may just carry you through.

A ritual that belongs to you

Watching a show at night, cooking your favorite meal or desert, a way to unwind that belongs to you and only you. With that event on your mind, it seems like the day flies right by.

A seasonal shift in the near future

Another one of my personal favorites. There is always that one warmer day after a spell of frigid and cold ones. That one warm day is enough to get me through until the next one. I know that eventually the warmer days will outnumber the cold ones, and for that I cannot wait.

A moment for yourself

Could be a walk, a night in, a planned quiet morning, these small occurrences after a busy day or week are highly anticipated. Like a mini reset for yourself.

In a month like February, when the days feel long, having something ahead of you can make all the difference.