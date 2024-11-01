The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Monday, October 14, I received a call from my doctor: I had tested positive for Factor V Leiden and anemia. If you’re not familiar with these conditions, let me explain.

I have iron deficiency anemia, which is a common condition where the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to its tissues. This happens when there’s not enough iron, making it tough for the body to produce hemoglobin. Because of this, I often feel tired, and sometimes I experience shortness of breath or get super lightheaded/dizzy. However, everyone’s symptoms can be a little different. If there’s a chance of internal bleeding, doctors might recommend further tests, treatments, or medication just to be safe.

I also found out that I have Factor V Leiden, which is a mutation that affects blood clotting. This means I have a higher risk of developing abnormal blood clots, especially in my legs and lungs. The good news is that most people with this mutation don’t have any issues, but for those who do, it can be serious. Women with Factor V Leiden might need to be a bit more cautious during pregnancy or when taking estrogen. My mom, little sister, and I all inherited this mutation together! Thankfully, anticoagulant medications can help lower the risk of additional clots. I learned about my mutation after my mom had a medical issue in February 2024, and she tested positive for Factor V Leiden. Her doctor suggested that the rest of us get tested as a precaution. It’s always good to stay informed about our health!

In This Moment

I was terrified; I still am, but I’ve started to come to terms with it. I’ve realized that this change was something I needed, even if it came in disguise.

I’ve been making some pretty big changes to my eating habits lately because my medication has increased my appetite, and honestly, it’s been a bit of a surprise! I won’t lie—I’ve struggled with eating, and I still do at times. I often find myself rarely feeling hungry or not hungry at all. Sometimes I could go an entire day without eating because I’m not hungry and don’t want to force myself. When I wake up, I often feel nauseous, so I tend to avoid eating, just in case. Now, I try to have breakfast almost every morning, and I’ve cut back on coffee too. Instead, I’m focusing on enjoying two or three wholesome meals a day, along with some tasty snacks in between to keep my energy up.

I’m also excited about the idea of hitting the gym with my friends soon! Once I get my life a bit more organized, I think it will be a great way to stay active and have fun. Plus, I’m really trying to prioritize getting more sleep, and I know how important it is for feeling good overall.

It was tough to hear that I have Factor V Leiden and anemia, but it actually opened my eyes to the changes I needed to make in my life. Even though it was hard to accept, it pushed me to let go of some of my bad habits. Now that I’m embracing these new changes, I’m starting to feel much better, and it feels great to be kinder to myself along the way!