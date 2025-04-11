The “Meh” Mindset

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As a retired, chronic overthinker, I have adapted to a new way of life. Basically, a new mindset. And it has CHANGED the game for me. I used to harp on simple conversations, stress over minor mistakes, and send myself into nightly spirals over embarrassing things I’ve done in the past. Everything used to come across as embarrassing or something worth being anxiety-ridden for the rest of the day over. The most minor inconveniences used to feel like the end of the world.

Basically, one day, I just started saying “meh!” In essence, meaning it’s not that deep. It seems easier said than done. But seriously, I started saying meh to everything. Whether it was big or small. Your hair isn’t the best today? Meh! You didn’t get that job? Meh! That person said something bad about you? Meh! You did something embarrassing? Meh! You get the point.

Life is seriously what you make of it. The less you care about how you are perceived, the happier you will be. Like everything else, embarrassment is a mindset. Your mind will shape your reality based on your thoughts. If you are constantly worried about how you are perceived or past mistakes you’ve made, it will eat you alive, TRUST ME.

I’ve always been a little unhinged but also caved to anxiety. While anxiety will always remain stationary in my body, it has dwindled more and more over the years. And shockingly enough, I am the most carefree I have EVER been in my entire life. It takes a lot for me to get embarrassed or pissed off by things (something I never thought would come from me).

I’m proud to say that I am a weird and embarrassing person sometimes. Maybe more than sometimes… and I don’t care! I enjoy living carefree without carrying the burden of what people think. The truth of the matter is that no one cares about you more than they care about themselves. That being said, why not be your full, true self?

I care about a lot of things, but not the minor things. The word “meh” has changed me, as stupid as it sounds. A simple word signals to my brain that it is okay to stop overthinking and to move forward. It’s the reason I have mellowed out over time and have been able to successfully develop into who I am. So next time something bothers you, try saying “meh!” That’s the “meh” mindset for you.