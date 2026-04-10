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person kneels to tie their running shoes. they are wearing a coat and a hat and appear to be on a bridge
person kneels to tie their running shoes. they are wearing a coat and a hat and appear to be on a bridge
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SBU | Life > Experiences

The Long Run

Lily Dombrowski Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people I know can never forget how much I love to run. I’m not a champion or professional in that type of way, but I have been running since the beginning of high school. Now, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t enjoy running. It was my passion in high school and has followed me through life.

Since I was young, my mom has hassled me to get into a sport. I tried soccer at a young age but despised it. But once I was about to move up to high school, my mom insisted that I try a sport. I refused. I couldn’t believe there would be any sport I would be good at, let alone like. I denied and denied her request for months. Until about a month before school, she told me I had no choice. I know she was just trying to get me involved and try new things, but I couldn’t handle the pressure.

She sat me down and went through each sport so I could see my options. I told her I wouldn’t do anything with a “ball” because it would be “too hard”. I thought there wouldn’t be any sports without a ball anyway. Then, she mentioned “cross country”. I was puzzled and asked her what it was (I had never heard of it in my life). She told me it was long-distance running. For once, I seemed slightly interested and chose that as my freshman year fall sport.

Our first practice came around, and I ran a little over the summer, but I was still terrified. The first practice was straightforward and easy-going. I enjoyed it every day from then on. Even though I enjoyed running, I certainly did not start out well. The sport seemed to omit drama and toxic energy; it was even more enjoyable to be around true friends and other runners.

My first 5k race was horrible. But I never gave up. I loved my team, my coach, and the sport. There was nothing to give up on, so I endured. I ran cross country every year of high school. It was never really about the competition, but the relationships. I made so many friends and countless memories over the years. But I also found my hobby, I still run and will continue to until I can’t anymore.

Running keeps me relaxed and is my favorite form of exercise. You don’t have to be a pro; you just need the passion to continue running, just like any other hobby out there!

Lily Dombrowski

SBU '28

Lily Dombrowski is a new member of St. Bonaventure Her Campus chapter. Her articles may include music, life events and even sports. Her hope is to learn more about herself and her peers as well as creating informative and fun content!

Lily is currently a freshman at St. Bonaventure University studying Advertising and Public Relations. Lily has involved herself on campus as she starts her college journey. She is currently a member of the Her Campus chapter, a volunteer for the local SPCA and a part of Jandoli Women in Sports Media.

Outside of school, Lily heavily enjoys running, as well as gaming and baking. She is delighted when grabbing her morning Dunkin, watching Seinfeld and being with the ones whom she loves most.