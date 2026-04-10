The Long Run

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people I know can never forget how much I love to run. I’m not a champion or professional in that type of way, but I have been running since the beginning of high school. Now, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t enjoy running. It was my passion in high school and has followed me through life.

Since I was young, my mom has hassled me to get into a sport. I tried soccer at a young age but despised it. But once I was about to move up to high school, my mom insisted that I try a sport. I refused. I couldn’t believe there would be any sport I would be good at, let alone like. I denied and denied her request for months. Until about a month before school, she told me I had no choice. I know she was just trying to get me involved and try new things, but I couldn’t handle the pressure.

She sat me down and went through each sport so I could see my options. I told her I wouldn’t do anything with a “ball” because it would be “too hard”. I thought there wouldn’t be any sports without a ball anyway. Then, she mentioned “cross country”. I was puzzled and asked her what it was (I had never heard of it in my life). She told me it was long-distance running. For once, I seemed slightly interested and chose that as my freshman year fall sport.

Our first practice came around, and I ran a little over the summer, but I was still terrified. The first practice was straightforward and easy-going. I enjoyed it every day from then on. Even though I enjoyed running, I certainly did not start out well. The sport seemed to omit drama and toxic energy; it was even more enjoyable to be around true friends and other runners.

My first 5k race was horrible. But I never gave up. I loved my team, my coach, and the sport. There was nothing to give up on, so I endured. I ran cross country every year of high school. It was never really about the competition, but the relationships. I made so many friends and countless memories over the years. But I also found my hobby, I still run and will continue to until I can’t anymore.

Running keeps me relaxed and is my favorite form of exercise. You don’t have to be a pro; you just need the passion to continue running, just like any other hobby out there!