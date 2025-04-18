The Hardest Days are the Best

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you remember the last time you had a really bad day? I’m not talking about the last time that you failed an exam or slept through your class. I want you to picture the last time you woke up in the morning and every single thing went wrong that day. I don’t know about you, but personally, I can’t remember the last time I had a day like this. It’s not because I don’t have bad days. It’s because I got through each and every one of them.

In a twisted way, I believe that my hardest days are my favorite. Don’t worry, I’m not sitting around and manifesting really challenging days, but when they happen, I don’t worry. I find something so beautiful about being able to say that I went through something. Each and every time I have a really tough day, I feel like I come out of it as a better person. I’m blessed with the opportunity to learn from my mistakes and focus on what’s truly important.

There’s something so comforting about the fact that I have the opportunity to wake up every morning and live the life that I want to. Lately, I’ve been focusing on not letting my struggles define me and focusing on the positive. It’s okay to accept that you’re having a bad day, but it’s important to remember that tomorrow doesn’t have to be bad.

Sure, I may complain when everything seems to be going wrong. It’s easy to let a bad day or week get to you. There are moments when I want to break down but then I remember that it’s just a bad moment or a bad day. I know it may be a somewhat cheesy quote, but it’s really stuck with me ever since I first heard it. When I have a really difficult day, I remind myself that “It’s a bad day, not a bad life” and somehow that makes the entire difference.

When everything seems to be going wrong, you need to remember that it won’t always be like that. It truly is about perspective. The next time you sleep past your alarm, forget to turn in an assignment, and get a parking ticket; be thankful that this is only temporary. Even if it’s the hardest day of your life, you have the opportunity to wake up the next morning and keep going. I’ve come to realize that some of the hardest moments in my life have given me the opportunity to blossom into a better version of myself.