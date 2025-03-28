The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I just can’t wait for it to be June,” I say every March.

“I’m so excited for October,” I say every August without fail.

“December is so pretty, I can’t wait,” I find myself saying as soon as November first hits.

“May is just such an exciting month; I just want it already,” I catch myself saying every February.

It just seems like no matter what season I’m in; I’m always looking for what comes next and never appreciating where I am until it’s gone. Especially right now, where we are with the end of March and getting into early April, and all its confusing gross weather, there’s still so much about every month and season to find beautiful and inspiring.

Summer is the season everyone wants and wishes for. I mean, come on, it’s sunny, it’s bright, and for students and teachers, it’s typically a deserved break from school. What’s not to love? The air is always clearer, the clouds brighter, and even the rain is so much softer and sweeter. Nature seems to breathe a sigh of relief through its green grass and warmer weather, lighting up the earth and giving it back its beautiful glow.

Autumn or Fall is typically what I would consider to be my favorite season, and I usually find myself looking forward to it every year. There really is something inherently breathtaking about watching the world almost shut down for the year and decay out of its blooming state from summer. The foliage gradually shifts from its bright greens into various shades of yellow, red, orange, and brown. The clouds start to feel a little thicker as the chill in the air returns with cooler temperatures and a bit of rain as well. It feels as though the Earth is preparing for the long sleep of winter along with the rest of the world.

Winter, while it tends to be most people’s least favorite season, is, in my opinion, such a special and beautiful time of the year. While everything in nature has either gone into hibernation or has died for the rest of the year, and the weather has turned into a nasty icy cold, there is still a beautiful, hushed silence that the world seems to fall under. The first snowfall is always silent and slow, although the snow makes it seem like it would be something loud and fast. The chill in the air makes for frost and ice to make glistening, reflective art that shines like diamonds, and the heavy fog makes for glorious and mystical mornings when the sun rises.

Last but not least, Spring is the hopeful promise that the coldness of winter will end and the warmth of summer will come. The sun starts to shine again, the birds seem to start chirping, and nature all around seems to start regrowing and budding and starts blooming. The air is filled with anticipation for summer and the warmer weather to come, making it the genuine season of hope and excitement.

There is so much to be grateful for and excited about when it comes to where we are in life, and it’s especially important to recognize that life is beautiful in every single moment that you live in.