The Beauty in Pain

Let me be the one to start out by saying, periods literally suck. You have to deal with bleeding (especially the stains), cramps that hit like a train, crazy mood swings, and so much more, all for a week straight. And trust me I know how bad it can be, I mean duh I’m a woman but let me tell you my periods used to be the worst before starting birth control. I’m talking skipping zoom classes during covid because I was holed up in a bathroom because of how bad I felt during that time of the month.

Those bad parts are not what I want to talk about though, I want to start to flip the narrative on periods again, for myself and others. While yes, they make us feel terrible for one week every month for most of their lives, there is still beauty in them. I think people forget that there is beauty in pain, and that goes for any and all pain, including periods.

Growing up I was one of those girls who was so excited to get my period, and I know there are plenty of other girls, just like me, who did too. That was until I finally got mine and realized how much they can truly get in the way of things. But you know why I lit up at the idea of getting my period? Because it meant I was becoming a woman, that when I was ready, and it was my time to then I could hopefully have kids.

Women have this amazing body that can create life. With the tiny help of men, us women have the ability to grow another human being for nine months. The heart, the body, the brain, it all grows inside us. Even if you don’t care to have a child in your future, you have to admit that is beautiful to think about. It’s us, we make life. That’s why one of the highest powers we know and love is Mother Earth. She provided the right resources for life to grow and flourish just like any other women. We all have this ability, we can create life, nurture it, and watch it thrive on this beautiful planet we get to call home.

That’s what I remind myself of, the excitement of tiny little me dreaming of having a family and so excited to get her period because that possibly meant she could.

I still have that dream, that’s why I no longer dread getting my period, at least not as much as I used to.