The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Gracie Abrams has most recently come out with her album “The Secret of Us” (Deluxe). As a girl who was obsessed with the original, I could not wait to hear the added songs. The song that resonated with me the most and as well resonated with a majority of the people on social media specifically TikTok was her song titled “That’s So True”. Gracie in the song describes the feeling of going through a breakup that caused her to lose herself in the process and the comeback she makes in the end. Although through social media the meaning of the song has opened up more to people describing their journeys or life challenges in general.

About a week into September, I decided I was going to go on a new health and fitness journey. A week or so prior, I was struggling especially with being back at school and the challenges that come with it. I decided that focusing my energy into fitness and health that I could destress and heal myself in a way. I started going to the gym four to five times a week and started eating clean. Flash forward to now I am currently in way better shape, not only physically, but also emotionally. But I would be lying to you if I said all of this was easy.

Although I feel good, I struggled at first with changing my old habits. I still struggled with my mental health some days and even after the gym, I ended up almost in tears on the way back to my dorm. But if we want change, we must break the pattern.

After seeing videos on my TikTok of people using this song with clips from the past year of their life to show how much they have grown, it inspired me. I sat back in my bed and visualized in my head the highs and lows of the past three months and who I am now. I shed a tear when I finally finished. Although these last months have been so difficult for me, I was finally at a place of comfort mentally and physically. I had grown as a person.

Truth be told, as people, we discredit ourselves from how much we actually overcome. We downplay what we have gone through to become the person we are now. Whether it was a long road or a relatively short one, we pushed through and persevered to make way for a new future.

If you are feeling unproductive or unmotivated, I invite each and every one of you to do a mental glimpse and think of the person you have become over the past couple months or year. It will truly make you realize how far you have come and make you grateful to be living the life you are.