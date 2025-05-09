The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall Semester

Coming into junior year back in August, I was not sure what to expect. Summer had just ended, and I was not ready to get back into a routine of going to classes and doing homework.

Not too long into the beginning of the year, I was already dealing with a lot of stress. I was currently going through a friendship breakup with someone who I thought was my best friend, and then there was also some roommate drama going on that consumed me for so long. I was so unhappy and miserable, and I didn’t want to go through the whole year feeling like this.

Luckily, after a few weeks, the drama simmered out and things started to calm down as I had hoped they would. Once the drama came to an end, I was finally able to start enjoying my junior year and look forward to what would come out of it all.

While the beginning half of the fall semester felt overwhelming and stressful, I did share a lot of fun and happy memories, too. I mean, I was getting used to living in an apartment with five other girls who are now some of my closest friends.

Spring Semester

This spring semester, I started Clinical Block 1, which is a step that prepares you for student teaching. I had been placed in two separate placements, and I loved them both dearly. My first placement was in a preschool classroom at a private school, while my second placement was in a fourth-grade classroom at a public school. While these two placements have been completely different, I am so grateful to have experienced them. My mentor teachers and students have allowed me to become a better teacher and truly taught me so much about myself.

While continuing through this semester, there have been some really fun times, such as releasing the second edition of the SBU Her Campus Magazine and preparing for the dance show once again.

Dancing for basically my whole college career has allowed me to push through and, honestly, has kept me sane. This semester, we hit a huge milestone, and that was performing for a third show for the first time ever! When opening up the ticket sales, we almost sold out both shows quite quickly, and with the judgment of our leadership team and the willingness of the school, we were able to open up a third show to allow for more people to come and support our performance. This experience is something that nobody saw coming but we were all more than grateful for.

Ending this year, I am so beyond blessed because I have been given the opportunity to become the brand deal coordinator for our chapter of Her Campus for the 2025-2026 school year, along with becoming one of the Dance Team captains for next year as well!

I am so happy to say that I am ending the year in the complete opposite way that I started it. I have made so many amazing memories this year and met new people along the way. This allows me to feel more appreciation for my experiences and, honestly, has proved to me that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark it seems.