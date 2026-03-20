Sunday Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sundays might just be my favorite day of the week, and they have quickly become the reset button I didn’t know I needed until college. Sundays have become sacred. They are slow, intentional, and grounding in a way no other day can compete with. They are a perfect blend of productivity and relaxation, and they make me feel like I have my life together.

The start of the reset begins with laundry. There’s something so comforting about doing laundry on a Sunday. I think it’s either the warm clothes fresh out of the dryer or the symbolism of washing away the chaos of the past week and preparing for a fresh start.

Laundry day has become a small ritual in my life, and it is a simple reminder that I am capable of taking care of myself, even when life gets overwhelming. Nothing beats the feeling of putting on a clean pair of pajamas and then hopping into your bed with fresh sheets.

Clearing space or deep cleaning my room feels like I am clearing my mind. My dorm gets messy fast with so much stuff in such a small space. My room goes from looking like it could be on your Pinterest board to a mild disaster zone very quickly, so deep cleaning days are crucial.

I put my favorite playlist on or occasionally a podcast, open up the windows, and start tackling the clutter. Reorganizing my desk, wiping down surfaces, and putting clothes away usually bring my room back to normal. It isn’t just about having a clean aesthetic room; it is about having a space where I can breathe. A tidy room can instantly make me feel calmer, focused, in control, and sometimes motivated.

A true reset cannot be complete without the everything shower. Every girl knows the power of this 30-to-45-minute shower. Sundays are the day for the full routine, hair masks, exfoliating, shaving, using the good lotion, the whole nine yards.

It’s like a spa day but in the communal bathroom. It feels like I am washing off the stress of the week and stepping into the new one feeling refreshed and put together.

The best part of Sundays, though, is the quiet. The world feels like it is slowing down. I can make tea and watch my comfort show. It is like the calm before the storm of assignments, classes, and responsibilities.

It is the one day of the week I never feel guilty for resting. Sundays remind me that I am allowed to pause; they are the glue of my week, the day I rest, reset, and recharge, and honestly, that is better than any Friday night.