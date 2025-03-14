The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I would like to preface this by saying that I am in no way a doctor and that when it comes to any sort of medical decision, please talk to a trusted doctor, in this case either your primary doctor or an OB/GYN.



The birth control pill only became available in 1960 thanks to the research and funding from Katharine McCormick, Margaret Sanger, John Rock, and Gregory Pincus, and it has only gotten safer and more accessible since. Before that, women were forced to either abstain from sex, which we all know is not always the woman’s choice (even though it should always be a choice), or to undergo unsafe, and slightly illegal methods, like using a feminine hygiene Lysol or having a strange mixture injected into their uterus (PBS). So yes, while birth control has some unsavory side effects, I’d like to take a moment and be thankful for its existence because I’m very glad I don’t have to abstain from sex, and I’m very glad I don’t have to get freaky with a can of Lysol.



We’ve all heard some things about birth control that aren’t true, and it’s important to sift through what’s real and what isn’t. Let’s start with something that might not be a concern right now but could be in the future. Birth control won’t increase your chance of miscarriage after you stop taking it, and if you find out you’re pregnant while on the pill and decide to carry the fetus, it shouldn’t harm the fetus. Still, stop taking your birth control after you find out, as this hasn’t been proven to be safe. It still may take some time to get pregnant after taking the pill, as your body needs to get used to making these hormones again, but always go to your doctor if you’re worried. And, if you suspect you’re pregnant while on the pill, pregnancy tests will still be accurate, so go piss girl (Mayo Clinic Staff).



Something I was worried about when I started my birth control journey was the possible weight gain. Luckily, birth control doesn’t make you gain weight, unless it’s the Depo shot, but even then, it should stop at five pounds in the first year. It can, however, make you retain more fluid, so it can seem like you gained weight, and the estrogen can cause fat cells to become larger, but it’s still the same number of cells. A lot of the time, with the topic of weight gain or loss, people bring up blood pressure and cholesterol. Well, birth control can also bring up your blood pressure. It shouldn’t be a concern if you have good blood pressure levels, but because of the increased blood pressure, it can also increase your risk of a blood clot. On the flip side, it can slightly lower cholesterol levels, though normally not a significant amount (Mayo Clinic Staff).



Personally, if I’m on an antibiotic, I get some random bleeding, so I was always worried that it would make my birth control ineffective. Luckily, it’s still doing its job, even if my underwear says otherwise. There is an antibiotic that will affect Rifampin, but it’s not commonly used. If you’re nervous, there’s no harm in using a backup form of birth control, like a condom. You don’t need a backup during the inactive pill week, though, so live it up, ladies! If you do find yourself in a situation where you needed a backup and didn’t use one, like if you missed a few doses, there are always emergency contraceptives. A morning-after pill should be taken within three days, but an IUD can be used within five. If you have what’s considered an obese BMI, 30 or higher, the morning-after pill can be less effective, depending on what kind you use. Try to find one with ulipristal instead of levonorgestrel, or maybe see your doctor about an IUD (Mayo Clinic Staff).



There are so many options for birth control now. Talking to your doctor and even doing further research on your own can help you find a form that fits with your lifestyle. In my experience, the pill works great, and the patch didn’t work for me. I’ve known people who love their IUDs and others who hated them. It’s okay if the first type or two don’t work out for you, and it will take time for the birth control to mesh with your body. And it’s okay if you decide to not have any form of birth control, as long as you and your partner are informed on the risks. Stay safe out there everyone!

Works Cited:

Mayo Clinic Staff. “Birth Control Pill FAQ: Benefits, Risks and Choices.” Mayo Clinic, Mayo Clinic, 2018, www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/birth-control/in-depth/birth-control-pill/art-20045136.

PBS. “A Timeline of Contraception | American Experience | PBS.” Www.pbs.org, 2023, www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/pill-timeline/.