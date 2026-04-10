Spring Into Self-Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my life, I’ve poured into my relationships with other people more than I have with myself. That can be draining: giving and giving to others, just to find myself running on empty. Self-care has become not only a necessity in my life, but also a hobby that I look forward to, because it allows me to recharge and give myself that love in return.

That’s why I thought it would be perfect to put together a list of 10 ways we can all show ourselves some self-love this spring!

1. Buy yourself flowers

Oftentimes, we forget to do something like this for ourselves because it’s typically a gesture that someone is expected to do for us. Don’t wait for a man or anyone else to buy you a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Do it for yourself because you deserve it! I know Miley Cyrus would give the same advice.

2. treat yourself

Whether it’s to a coffee, an outfit you’ve been wanting to buy, an experience like a spa day, etc., it’s good to spoil yourself from time to time, because it keeps you happy. Sometimes I’ll even use this as an incentive for myself to complete dreadful tasks.

3. Skincare

I love taking off my makeup at the end of the day and doing my skincare. Medicube is my personal favorite skincare brand. I like to use overnight face masks so my skin is glowing in the morning!

4. everything shower/bubble bath

I recently just bought the new Crumbl body wash and body scrub, so I’ve been looking forward to my daily showers because I smell like dessert afterwards. In college, there are no baths, of course, but when at home, taking a bath can be very relaxing. Bonus points for candles, bubbles, and a TV show to watch.

5. journal

Journaling is very underrated in my opinion. There’s something so therapeutic about putting your thoughts down on paper, and this helps me take care of my mental health. I love to reflect on my past journal entries and get out my feelings.

6. work out/hot girl walk

Exercising has to be my personal favorite way to take care of myself. I won’t lie, in the past, I would only exercise because of how much I disliked my body, but I’m learning to exercise because I love my body and want to be healthy. Hot girl walks are such an easy and perfect way to get active, and as St. Bonaventure students, we are fortunate enough to have a walking trail in our backyard. Grab a friend, put on a cute outfit, and go on a scenic walk. Even walking to the Dunkin’ across the street could be considered a hot girl walk!

7. Spring cleaning

If your dorm is super messy, now is the perfect time of year to clean it. You can also go through your clothes and decide whether or not you’re ready to let some things go. For me, a clean space means a clear mind. If my room is chaotic, chances are, I am as well.

8. Take yourself on a date

I love the idea of taking yourself out and being in your own company. A lot of people are uncomfortable with the idea of spending time with themselves, which I’ve always found interesting. How are you supposed to get to know yourself if you don’t dedicate any time to being alone? By growing in a relationship with yourself, your relationships with others will flourish as well.

9. hair/nail appointment

While you definitely don’t need to do these things to take care of yourself, I could argue that they might help. I know a lot of people who treat little refreshes, such as hair and nail appointments, as necessary self-care. If you’re on a budget, you can even do these things for yourself at home. The point is to do something that makes you feel confident.

10. Cook/bake for yourself

Not only are cooking and baking relaxing hobbies, but they are also self-care in the form of nutrition. You know what you like best. You can make your favorite recipes and enjoy them!

Think of someone that you really love, and now think of everything you would do for them. Now apply that same standard to yourself. Ask yourself, do I treat myself as kindly and gently as I treat others? If not, you might want to start implementing some self-care techniques to show yourself the love you deserve. It’s not being selfish; it’s called self-prioritization.