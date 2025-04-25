The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As the weather gets better and the sun comes out to shine, this means for me spring cleaning. Although most people mean physical cleaning I take this as a time to do a mental clean. Spring is the time every year when I reset and evaluate what I have going on in my life. I typically will try to break this into different categories when thinking about it. These are health and wellness, mindset, and tangible pieces.

Health and wellness refer to what I am doing to better my body and my overall health daily. For example, every morning I start by taking a few different vitamins to benefit my health (as I am writing this I have just gotten to class for the day and forgot to take them). Although normally I do remember, and I fully have no idea what it does for my health I do feel better after taking them. On top of this, I try to eat very healthily. Typically, my meals are very fruit and vegetable-based, high protein, and not many processed foods. This gives me the ability to fuel my body properly to perform the way it needs to. And lastly the exercise portion of this. Although the last couple of weeks I have been slacking. I do make an effort to go to the gym every day or at least do some type of physical activity for about an hour or so. Yesterday I ran about three miles and then did core exercises and felt great after. This is something that I find difficult to get done every day, but life is about balance, not perfection.

Mindset is meaning what I do to fuel myself mentally. This gets clouded sometimes since I have moments of anxiety that make me feel incompetent in doing my best. However, this semester I have focused on not letting my anxiety take over. I am incredibly busy this semester which has been tough to be strong mentally because I do not have much downtime. But, part of my spring cleaning for this spring will be focusing on this. Meaning what can I do to not only better my mindset on school but my mindset on life in general? Whether it be taking walks to clear my head or giving myself breaks once in a while to just breathe. My mindset has gotten better but it still needs some improvement.

And lastly tangible pieces. This means what I am wearing or having with me to be the best version of myself. For example, it sounds annoying but I feel my best when I wear Lululemon. I feel confident in these clothes and it makes me want to go out and take on the day. Because of this, I spend the extra money to buy these clothes because I know it will have a positive effect on my life. As this is the case I have just purchased a couple of pairs of shirts and skirts for my spring/summer closet. And because of this, I am now excited to get up every morning, put on my cute/comfy outfit, and go on with my day.

Spring cleaning in our own lives is something that needs to be more focused on. This is our time to reset and reevaluate everything we have going on in our own lives. Not only do we find things we can improve on but it also gives us time to step back and realize how much we do have going for us.