It’s time for spring cleaning- but no need to grab your mops or bleach!

I love doing what I call “spring cleaning for the soul”, something often neglected.

We clean our closets and window panes this time of year, but what about our minds and souls? While mental health is undeniably important all year round, I feel it is essential to give ourselves some extra love after months of harsh weather and hibernation.

Here are my favorite ways to practice some self-love and spring cleaning for the soul this season:

1. sunshine

Oh my goodness, how the sunshine heals. As the weather warms on campus, I love seeing students at the pavilion and playing outside. To me, the sunshine and nice weather bring out a sense of community that we simply don’t see during the winter months. I love campus during this time of year, and I am really craving more trail walks and outdoor coffee dates.

2. movement

After being in a hibernation period between winter and some sickness, I am looking forward to getting back into my movement routine. My body just feels better after it moves – whether it’s a light walk or a challenging leg day at the campus gym. For spring, my favorite way to move is with friends and loved ones- through walks, outdoor bike rides, and yoga events.

3. Fresh flowers

Flowers seem trivial until you get used to having them sprinkled within your living space. I am so lucky that this year, there were always fresh flowers in my townhouse. They freshen any space. I am convinced that seeing flowers daily, outdoor or indoor, has helped my mental health.

4. markets & festivals

Farmer’s markets are one of my favorite places ever. I love this season to treat myself to fresh local produce and peruse through the rows of goodies. I also love knowing I am supporting small local businesses and farmers.

5. digital detox

This is something I am working on myself. This spring, I am going to try to reserve social media for my laptop only. I am hoping this will help my mornings and evenings remain more peaceful and unplugged.

6. Random acts of kindness

We all love receiving random acts of kindness, so let’s give them more often! Whether holding the door open, complimenting a stranger, or paying for the person behind you in the drive-through coffee line, (thanks Becca & Ellie!), small actions of kindness are contagious and often leave a lasting impact.