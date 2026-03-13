Spring Break Looks Different For Everyone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During spring break, social media starts to look the same everywhere you scroll. From beaches to palm trees, it can start to feel like everyone is somewhere warm and having the perfect week off.

But this year, my spring break looked a little different.

Instead of traveling somewhere sunny, I sadly spent the beginning of my break at home with the flu.

While everyone else seemed to be leaving for trips or making plans with friends, I was stuck inside trying to recover. I was spending my days resting as much as I could, just trying to feel like myself again. With so much unexpected downtime, I did what most of us do when we’re bored: I opened social media.

And of course, with that, the comparison started.

Everywhere I scrolled, I saw photos from other people’s trips. From beaches to city skylines, to group photos with friends. When that’s all you see, it can start to feel like everyone is somewhere amazing while you’re the only one missing out.

But social media has a way of flattening reality.

What we see online is typically just the highlight reel: a few pictures from the best moments of someone’s week. What we don’t see are the ordinary parts like the long travel days, the stress, the moments spent resting, working, or simply doing nothing. And what we most definitely don’t see are the people who are having quieter breaks, like staying home, working shifts, catching up on sleep, or recovering from being sick.

The truth is, spring break doesn’t look the same for everyone.

For some people, it’s traveling somewhere warm. For others, it’s working extra hours, visiting family, or simply taking time to recharge.

And that’s okay.

Breaks don’t have to be packed with exciting plans to be meaningful. Sometimes, the most important thing you can do with time off is rest. This is something that often gets overlooked in a culture that constantly pushes productivity and excitement.

This spring break reminded me that there isn’t just one “right” way to spend time off. A week spent recovering, slowing down, and taking care of yourself counts just as much as a week spent on a beach somewhere.

Although, seeing everyone on their vacations did inspire me to think a bit more ahead for next year and plan a trip with my friends.

Even so, at the end of the day, spring break looks different for everyone, and that’s completely normal. Don’t let comparison be the thief of your joy.