My first time ever on a stage

I’ve been painfully shy all my life. Recently, I’ve been trying to prove to myself I can get in front of people and speak up. To do this, I decided, why not try out for a play? That would be the ultimate test of my ability to actually get up in front of people, right? I had no idea whether or not I’d get in. But I wanted to try it. So, I did, I tried out for the play at school. I did it for the one last semester, didn’t get in. That was fine, I stood tall, I read a script in front of a handful of people.

But tryouts for the next play rolled around, and my friends further roped me into trying out again. So, I did, and suddenly, boom; I was in a play! Shakespeare, I’d only ever been exposed to it the previous semester, sonnets, now I have a whole class, and practice most weekdays. Double Shakespeare exposure. I only tried out to prove to myself that I could get up on stage despite my lack of confidence. That I can get up in front of people and speak and speak clearly. Now I have that chance. It’s scary, but exciting. I’ve been around theater folk for a while, many friends, and my older sibling.  I didn’t even expect to get a role. I was only riding on the hype of a professor from a university that waitlisted me saying that I “had a stage presence” after I read a short story I wrote in front of an audience during the campus arts center’s anniversary celebration. I just wore flowy sleeves and did a dramatic motion, as if I was one character scolding another in the story. I’d stood there in a poet’s shirt surrounded by art pieces.  

I’m quite excited for this opportunity to be in a play. Even if I only say 22 words. I just hope I don’t screw it up. Or make people think I’m strange—or something like that. I’m aware folks already think I’m odd. I hope my antics don’t cause the rest of the cast to perceive me in such a way…I know I seem cold and distant and quiet…but I just—don’t always know how to properly interact with people and I’m shy. I hope this goes well, for certain. I love literature, I love poetry, and that’s why this opportunity to explore more Shakespeare is such a treat. Heck, maybe I’ll even end up more confident in myself. 

