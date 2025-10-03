Soup Season!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the official time for soup! Snuggling up in a blanket on your couch, watching your favorite TV show while enjoying a hot bowl of homemade soup, is the perfect way to enjoy a fall day. When I came to college, I realized that not many people actually know how to make soup, which is why I want to share a couple of my favorite recipes for you to try!

Before I start listing ingredients, feel free to add or avoid any ingredients that you may not like. You can also alter some of the ingredients. For example, for the Italian sausage, if you want to add more spice to your soup, then I would suggest using hot or mild sausage. If you prefer a sweeter taste in your soup, then you should use sweet Italian sausage.

Creamy Tomato Tortellini

Ingredients:

1 package of sliced portabella mushrooms

1 white onion

1 shallot

3 cloves of minced garlic

2 cups of kale

2 cups of spinach

1 cup of diced carrots

1 zucchini

1 pound of Italian Sausage

64 oz of chicken broth

28 oz of crushed tomatoes

16 oz of heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons of butter

1 package of cheese tortellini

Parmesan cheese (for topping)

Seasonings: salt, pepper, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, onion powder, bay leaves, basil

Directions:

1) Start off by sautéing the diced onion, shallot, carrots, and garlic with 2 tablespoons of butter in a pot over medium/low heat.

2) Once carrots are tender and onions are translucent, add in 1 pound of Italian sausage. The sausage should be taken out of the casing in order to have the meat ground up as it cooks.

3) Once the sausage is mostly cooked, proceed to add both containers of chicken broth and all of your seasonings (measure with your heart)! Bring the soup to medium/high heat and bring the soup to a boil.

4) Once the soup reaches a boil, then lower the heat to medium/low and add the crushed tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, and kale and cover with a lid.

5) After the zucchini becomes tender, add about 1 ½ cups of both spinach and kale, 1 package of cheese tortellini, and 2 cups of heavy whipping cream into the soup and stir together.

6) Then taste to make sure the soup is seasoned to your liking! Once done, you can serve in a bowl with parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. Enjoy!

I first found this soup recipe on TikTok and then decided to alter it to my mine and my family’s preferences. I love this recipe because it’s a nice balance of savory and has a great mix of veggies in it too. I hope you try this recipe for yourself and end up liking it just as much as my family and me.