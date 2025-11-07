‘Son of Spergy’ Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 24, 2025, Daniel Caesar released an album called Son of Spergy. Since then, I have listened to the album at least 25 times.

I have been a Caesar fan for eight years now, and he has never disappointed me; this album is no exception. His lyricism always shines through, but especially on Son of Spergy.

The words he writes are equally relatable as they are more intelligent than anything I would have thought of putting together on my own; I think this is his superpower.

The album brings him back to his roots of examining his relationship with God. Since he first started releasing music in 2014, his music has had religious overtones. Caesar is the son of a pastor and gospel singer, so his philosophizing about God is inevitable.

However, his past two albums before Son of Spergy did not focus as much on his religious connections, at least in my opinion. This does not mean his past two albums were any less amazing, though.

Caesar’s religion is a part of him. So, when he sings about it, it feels authentic to him. However, struggling with faith is often a part of religion for a lot of people, so that feels just as honest.

Some fans strongly prefer the gospel over the secular R&B, or vice versa, but I enjoy his songs about love, sex, shame, and issues with self-esteem just as much as those about God. My favorite thing about Caesar is that he can seamlessly intertwine all these topics together in a single song.

Son of Spergy is an album about his father and his relationship with him, as well as both of their relationships with God. His father is even featured on the song “Baby Blue,” which is one of the most beautiful and lovely songs I have heard in a while.

The album also features Bon Iver, Yebba, Blood Orange, Sampha, and 646yf4t. In other words, Son of Spergy is a must-listen.

One of my favorite songs on the album is “Touching God” with Yebba and Blood Orange. There are two lyrics from this song that I will probably never get over:

“What good’s your voice if no one really minds?” and “I know there’s a God who is withholding His help; I know You made me, but I hate myself.”

The first lyric contains a couple of questions. It asks, why have a voice if you aren’t going to use it to speak important words that bring about change? But also, what’s the point of talking if no one is listening to you?

The second lyric also cuts below the surface. He is questioning God and wondering where He is in his times of need. If He loves him, then where is He? I think many people have had this thought before, and there should be no shame in it.

Caesar is also feeling conflicted because he knows that he should love himself because he was made in God’s image, but he hates himself. Not only was he made in God’s image, but also in his father’s, whom he realizes he is more alike than he had wanted to admit.

He knows that he resembles both his father and Father, whom he loves, but he still cannot manage to show that love to himself.

Son of Spergy is a special album. Anyone who struggles with their relationship with their family and/or their religion should hear this album.