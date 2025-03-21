Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

On the day I am writing this, I am sitting in my childhood home, recollecting about visiting my high school. I went home for a brief trip just to watch my high school’s production of “Anastasia”. 

Last year, when I went home for their show of “Footloose” and it was an experience full of tears. In that time alone, between high school graduation and April of my freshman year, I had grown so much. I was a more confident version of myself, as well as someone who had recently gained two new piercings, something that would’ve never been attached to me as someone who was considered a “goody goody”. 

This year, coming home was a more toned down experience. While I have a new piercing and a tattoo this year, neither caused a discussion. 

I had the ability to see some of my favorite underclassmen perform in the opening night of their final show. I got to hug a friend who is now a freshman in high school and tell her mom how I’m thriving. 

It’s a weird experience to feel so detached from the place you grew up in. I spent kindergarten through my senior year of high school at the same school, and while it meant I only knew a handful of people, it also meant I grew attached to nearly everyone in the district. 

As always, I’m incredibly proud of who I am becoming, but this experience further proved this. I felt grateful to share how much I adore my professors and how I belong in every space I enter. I could feel myself wanting to be my shy and reserved younger version, but I pushed against it and confidentially shared my passions. 

It’s weird to be on the other side of the musical show experience. Since I acted from sixth grade through senior year, I always considered myself to be a theatre kid. I’m not going to lie, I don’t miss the stress of prepping for a show, but I do miss the late nights of rehearsal and sitting on the stage on a Saturday morning while we did a 9-5 rehearsal combined with a pizza party midway through. 

I’ve become someone who openly shares my love. I hugged numerous people and told each of them that they know how to reach me if they ever need anything. I’m in a big sister kind of role now, and I truly love it. 

I ultimately made an impact on them, and while that’s important, they made a lasting impact on me and as I grow and change, they are still a part of who I am. 

Something is not the same and it’s quite a beautiful thing!

Alexis Serio is a shadow to the editors of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus chapter. She is gaining the skills to edit and critique her HC sisters’ articles, as well as growing in her own writing abilities. Alexis is looking forward to becoming more involved with HC and refining her skills. Alexis is a sophomore studying Communication, Social Justice & Advocacy and Spanish with a concentration in theology. Aside from Her Campus, Alexis serves as the service and community outreach officer for Jandoli Women in Communication. She also works for the Franciscan Center for Social Concern and Mt. Irenaeus as an assistant and as a communications intern, respectively. In her free time, Alexis enjoys reading and listening to music with friends. She is always open to listening to a new artist, but her current favorite is Noah Kahn. Alexis loves to go on chatty walks and explore new places!