On the day I am writing this, I am sitting in my childhood home, recollecting about visiting my high school. I went home for a brief trip just to watch my high school’s production of “Anastasia”.

Last year, when I went home for their show of “Footloose” and it was an experience full of tears. In that time alone, between high school graduation and April of my freshman year, I had grown so much. I was a more confident version of myself, as well as someone who had recently gained two new piercings, something that would’ve never been attached to me as someone who was considered a “goody goody”.

This year, coming home was a more toned down experience. While I have a new piercing and a tattoo this year, neither caused a discussion.

I had the ability to see some of my favorite underclassmen perform in the opening night of their final show. I got to hug a friend who is now a freshman in high school and tell her mom how I’m thriving.

It’s a weird experience to feel so detached from the place you grew up in. I spent kindergarten through my senior year of high school at the same school, and while it meant I only knew a handful of people, it also meant I grew attached to nearly everyone in the district.

As always, I’m incredibly proud of who I am becoming, but this experience further proved this. I felt grateful to share how much I adore my professors and how I belong in every space I enter. I could feel myself wanting to be my shy and reserved younger version, but I pushed against it and confidentially shared my passions.

It’s weird to be on the other side of the musical show experience. Since I acted from sixth grade through senior year, I always considered myself to be a theatre kid. I’m not going to lie, I don’t miss the stress of prepping for a show, but I do miss the late nights of rehearsal and sitting on the stage on a Saturday morning while we did a 9-5 rehearsal combined with a pizza party midway through.

I’ve become someone who openly shares my love. I hugged numerous people and told each of them that they know how to reach me if they ever need anything. I’m in a big sister kind of role now, and I truly love it.

I ultimately made an impact on them, and while that’s important, they made a lasting impact on me and as I grow and change, they are still a part of who I am.

Something is not the same and it’s quite a beautiful thing!