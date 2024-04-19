The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we know, we live in a demanding world, making it hard to find time for ourselves.

Since I have become a college student, I’ve begun to prioritize myself because I realized that college is a major part of your life, a part where you grow. By prioritizing myself, I have been able to enjoy life a little bit more.

It’s not that I didn’t enjoy life before, it is just that I was being consumed by all of the stressors in my life. It is hard to balance life when you are getting an education, playing sports, working various jobs, nurturing relationships, etc.

Prioritizing myself has allowed me to genuinely feel emotions and experience life to the fullest. Experiencing what life truly is has changed my perception of so many things, including my outlook on life. I no longer am trying to rush through life, rather slow down and soak it in.

With that being said, I have become more aware of all of the things life has allowed me to experience. By allowing yourself time to slow down, you give yourself an opportunity to experience joy.

Here is a list of twenty things that I consider to be some of “The Best Things in Life”:

1. Experiencing love (whether it be with your family or partner)

2. Finding lost items that you forgot about

3. Unwinding with a relaxing shower/bath

4. Talking with friends for hours

5. Taking your bra off (iykyk)

6. Getting a sweet treat

7. Helping others

8. Playing in the rain

9. Sleeping in

10. Having a reason to get dressed up

11. Laughing so hard you feel like you’re going to puke

12. Getting your hair played with

13. Pampering yourself (hair, nails, facial)

14. Climbing under the covers after a long day

15. Being told that you’ve affected someone positively

16. Laying in the grass on a hot day

17. Completing a hard task

18. Catching up with old friends

19. Reflecting on your growth

20. Being the reason someone smiles

As I am sure you already know, there are a billion other things that make life enjoyable.

I am writing this article as a reminder that life is a long cycle, so don’t get caught up in the stresses of everyday life. Make time for yourself and truly think about what makes you happy. By identifying what you enjoy in life, you will begin to appreciate your friends, family, co-workers, strangers and your own life more.

Life is short, so do things you love and experience the best in life.