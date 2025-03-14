The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Have you heard what’s coming out about hormonal birth control? It turns out that it’s toxic! It will make you go crazy, render you infertile, and ruin your body and sex drive!

I never want to put that into my body. I can’t believe doctors would prescribe a drug that’s so dangerous!”

They don’t, but that’s a conversation I had with my sister last summer after we were flooded with birth control disinformation on TikTok.

Contrary to what social media might tell you, birth control is not your enemy! If we must name an enemy here, it’s influencers spreading blatant misinformation about birth control — specifically the pill — to sell services and promote holistic health.

A study published in Health Communication, found that 75% of influencers who mentioned that they had discontinued hormonal birth control mentioned that it was part of a larger wellness trend and a desire to live a healthy lifestyle.

Interestingly enough, there is no research suggesting that birth control cannot be a part of a healthy lifestyle. There is some truth, however, in the claim that birth control is “toxic,” as it is classified as a carcinogen.

But let’s add some clarity to this fact that is exploited for fear-mongering—birth control pills that contain synthetic estrogen and progestogen slightly elevate cervical and breast cancer risks, but continued use of the pill can cut the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer risks in half.

Just like any other pharmaceutical, there will be side effects, and the level to which individuals experience them will vary. Some may experience them to a high degree, while others do not experience certain or any side effects at all.

There is certainly a slew of side effects that women experience, but how many influencers share their stories, even if it’s not for profit, makes it seem like a black-and-white issue: Hormonal birth control was not the right choice for me. Therefore, the pill is harmful.

There definitely is value in shedding light on the effects hormonal birth control may have on individuals; the issue occurs when we expand their case to the general population.

As influencers have authority over their young, impressionable audiences, sharing their negative experiences without the proper context or medical resources inadvertently discourages their viewers from using birth control or — at the very least — considering it as an option.

I was certainly persuaded that birth control was evil after seeing three or four videos of influencers rejecting the pill, and I know I’m not alone in this.

Doctors in Scotland saw a 20% increase in abortion care from 2021-2022, according to BBC. They were concerned that it was due to a surge of birth control misinformation.

Dr Sinead, the Scottish chair of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, spoke with BBC, sharing that she “had seen patients who were ‘terrified of hormonal contraception’ because of what they had watched on TikTok.”

Given the current political scape of our post-Dobbs country, this spread of disinformation is frightening. As 19 states currently have abortion bans or restrictions, it feels like a deliberate act of violence to dissuade and misinform women about their reproductive health options.

On a platform where “trad wife” content reigns, it’s plausible that this movement against birth control is yet another attempt at controlling women’s reproductive health.

Considering this, it’s not unreasonable to have reservations about the medicines we choose. However, letting unqualified voices on social media sway our opinion is an unsafe method of making decisions concerning our health.

Medical misinformation is dangerous, and influencers pushing holistic birth control for monetary gain or to push an agenda are undeniably evil.

In a society where social media is now seen as a source of medical information, influencers must be careful and be held accountable when sharing medical information, even if it is their own experiences.

It is more important than ever to be critical of what we hear online and conduct our own research when considering our health.

You have a right to utilize whichever birth control method works best for you. You also have a right to accurate information regarding your choices.

Don’t let social media scare you! Do your own research using reliable, science-based sources to find the best birth control option for you.