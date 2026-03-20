Small Things In My Everyday Routine That Help Me Feel That Much Better

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to my day-to-day life, I am a very structured person. I’m constantly making to-do lists and structuring my day, so everything goes according to plan. With a plan comes a routine, which includes a lot of daily habits. Of course, the majority of my time revolves around school, but another important part of my routine is focused on self-care.

Every day of the week, I wake up early enough so I’m not rushing to get ready for class. I do the usual things like brush my teeth and make my bed, which always makes my room feel a little more put together before I leave for the day. But I also make a coffee in my dorm to sip while I’m getting ready. Having a fun drink always makes my morning feel that much better. Especially on those days when I’m dreading going to class.

After I’m done with class for the day, another thing that I try to prioritize is getting in a daily walk. I believe my body feels best when it stays active. In the winter at school, I typically go to the gym and walk on the treadmill for about an hour.

I use this time to watch a show I’m into at the moment. Having this hour to just clear my head is always very relieving, especially when school gets stressful. With the weather getting nicer, I will also enjoy my walks outside, whether it’s just around campus or on the river trail.

One of my other daily habits is calling my mom. Sometimes the call only lasts five minutes, and other times, it can turn into a thirty-minute conversation. When I’m at school, I love being able to update her on my everyday life and even getting to hear about what’s been going on at home. Staying connected is something very important to me.

As for the end of my days, I always end them with doing my skincare. I don’t like to go too crazy with the products, but I have a solid three that I keep in my rotation that have never failed me. Washing my face and applying each of them is very calming and helps me wind down for the night. No matter how tired I am, I will never go to bed without doing my skincare first.

While none of these habits are particularly complicated, they all play a small role in helping me feel more balanced throughout the day. Having a routine gives me structure, but it also creates moments where I can slow down and take care of myself. Sometimes it’s the smallest parts of our everyday routines that end up making the biggest difference.