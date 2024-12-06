The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Throughout this semester, I have been trying to speak more aspirational phrases to myself as a way to keep my mood up. One of these phrases was “Remember, you are her.” I have it written it constantly in my journal as I believe this phrase itself has consumed my brain.

With college getting harder each year, there are times when I have been down and questioning if I’m in the right major or if I’m at the right college. But when I started telling myself this saying, it provided me with a positive outlet as it turned my negative thoughts into something more. It provided me with a way to always tell myself that I’m worth it, no matter what anyone says.

I created this saying at the beginning of the semester, as I had a feeling that it was going to be a roller coaster. Turns out, Olivia at the beginning of the semester was right. “Remember, you are her” is a great saying that provides self-worth, as it reminds yourself that you are strong, independent, intelligent, and beautiful no matter what you think about yourself in that moment.

As someone who doesn’t have the best mental health in the world, I try to find things to help remind me about the positive things life has to offer. Especially with me being a college student who tries to balance classwork, an on-campus job, and a social life, I tend to be more focused on how my grades are than how my mental health is going.

Here is an example of how you can use this saying in real time. Let’s say you are having a breakdown. You are looking at yourself in the mirror, tears are running down your face, and you feel like you are at the lowest point you have ever been. So, you start to describe qualities that you like about yourself. But when you are saying these things, you always start with “Remember, you are…” With doing this in front of a mirror, you are having a conversation with yourself about what makes you so special.

I was always told the more you tell yourself something, the more you will start to believe it. So, with you constantly telling yourself that you aren’t good enough, you will start to believe that. But if you tell yourself all the amazing things about yourself, it will change you for the better.