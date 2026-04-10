Ranking Frostings From Worst To Best (Based On My Very Strong Opinions)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The most important component of any dessert is the frosting.

I don’t care what anyone else tells you, but I’m here to say that frosting is hands-down the best part of any cake, cupcake, or dessert in general. Sure, you can have the most delicious flavor in the world, but if the frosting isn’t up to par, it can pretty much ruin the whole experience. On the flip side, you can have an unremarkable cake, but if the frosting is top-notch, you’re in for a real treat.

After much experience with various types of frosting, I have concluded that they’re just not all created equal. Some of them are way too sweet, some of them have weird consistencies, and some of them just shouldn’t be on any dessert in the first place. So, with my extremely strong (and, of course, correct) opinions in mind, I give you my list of the most common types of frosting.

#6 – Ganache

Ganache is, of course, supposed to be rich and kind of fancy, but I just don’t think it’s for me. It’s way too rich, and after a few bites, it feels like way too much. It’s also kind of closer to a thick chocolate sauce than an actual frosting, which feels a little weird for something like a cake or cupcakes. It’s not bad, but compared to all the rest, I’d say this is definitely my least favorite.

#5 – Cream cheese frosting

I know this might sound kind of weird, but I just don’t get cream cheese frosting. It’s not that it’s bad, it’s just that I don’t think it tastes like frosting. It’s way too tangy, and instead of adding sweetness, it kind of overpowers all the other tastes. I will say, though, I only like it when it’s on carrot cake.

#4 – Royal icing

Royal icing is pretty and all, but that’s about the extent of my praise. Once it dries, it’s crunchy and hard. I don’t want my frosting to be crunchy and hard. I want it soft and smooth. I don’t want it to be something that belongs on top of cookies. I want it to be something that belongs on top of a dessert. It’s good for decoration, but that’s it.

#3 – Buttercream

Buttercream is the standard. It’s the one that gets used on most things. It’s the one that’s most likely to be successful. And when it’s done right, it’s amazing. The problem is that it’s either amazing or it’s terrible. Sometimes it’s just right. Sometimes it’s way too thick and sweet. It’s good overall, but it’s just not my favorite.

#2 – Whipped Cream Frosting

This is where things really start to pick up. Whipped cream is light, fluffy, and not too sweet, which makes it much easier to consume without feeling too guilty. It also doesn’t overwhelm the rest of the cake, which is actually a good thing. The only problem with it is that it doesn’t really last too well, but in terms of taste, it is one of the best.

#1 – Ice Cream Cake Frosting

There is something about ice cream cake frosting that makes it superior to everything else. It is light, just like whipped cream, but somehow better. It has this smooth, almost airy feel to it that is just perfect. It is also not too sweet and not too heavy, which makes ice cream cake one of the best cakes out there. No matter how many kinds of frosting come and go, this is always going to be my number one.

At the end of it all, it is really the frosting in desserts that makes them memorable. People can have their own opinions, but this is mine.