Put Down Your Phone And Pick Up These Affordable Hobbies This Winter

The cold means a lot more time inside and some more free time, which can lead to lots of scrolling. Instead, I present you with some affordable hobbies to pick up as a college student from the comfort of your dorm.

While, as college students, we have extra space and cost limitations, having a hobby doesn’t have to be expensive or complex. As much joy as it would probably bring, a sewing machine or a collection of supplies in a two-person room is probably unrealistic.

Luckily, you can adapt to some simple hobbies that cost less than $20 or nothing at all! So, here are some cozy, self-tested hobby recommendations to carry you through the winter…

Coloring

Have you ever watched a coloring video on TikTok or Instagram Reels? They are insanely addictive and relaxing.

So, let’s get back to our roots and pick up a coloring book! I recently bought a cozy coloring book that features animals doing everyday tasks like shopping or painting. It brings me an insane amount of serotonin.

Have extra printing allowance? Print out some coloring pages for free!

To go with the coloring book or pages, you can hit up the dollar store for some affordable crayons or colored pencils. If you want to invest a little more and really encapsulate those aesthetic coloring videos, you can find an affordable pack of markers, too. (Pro tip: check Marshalls!)

Crocheting

Crocheting might be the ultimate cozy hobby. You can sit however you want, watch or listen to something, and you can make a hat or perhaps a cute yarn animal.

Some aspects of crocheting can be difficult, but it truly is not hard to start. The materials are accessible and simple patterns, like scarves or coasters, have minimal steps just lots of repetition.

Digital Design

If you are looking for a free activity to do, look no further than your laptop! You can muster up your creative energy into some digital designs.

These can be collages, new phone wallpapers, mock-ups… whatever your heart desires. One of my favorite low-energy activities is to scroll and collage on Pinterest – highly recommend, especially on an iPad!

Sculpting with clay

This was all over my for you page this summer, and I couldn’t resist. So, I bought a hefty box of colorful oven-bake clay for less than $20 on Amazon. When I say it’s all I did this summer I mean it.

Sculpting with clay is so fun. You can make little animals or figures, or venture to make something a little more functional. However, if you don’t have access to an oven, air-dry clay is definitely the way to go.

Bullet journaling

I used to be an avid bujo-er, as the hardcore bullet journal-ers call it. The premise is pretty simple: You get to customize a journal to your needs and aesthetics. Typically, this involves a notebook with dotted grid paper, some colorful writing utensils, and some stickers or washi tape if you want to get really fancy.

I used this to track habits, log exercise, and as a regular diary. I had very elaborate monthly setups, which I would fill in as the month went on. The only thing about a bullet journal – and what deterred me from it – is that you have to be somewhat artistic, and at the very least, okay with imperfections. Overall, this option is a good creative outlet for planners.

Read

Sorry. I know that this is so obvious, but I always forget that it’s an option. So, I wanted to include it because it truly is a top-tier hobby.

Reading is so affordable because libraries exist, and perfect for the winter. You don’t even have to leave your bed, which is really what winter is all about.