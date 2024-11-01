The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pros and cons of writing this article:

Pro: I can complete my required weekly Her Campus article.

Con: My topic is somewhat boring.

Pro: Other people might be able to relate to my obsession with making pros and cons lists.

Con: I only have so many articles left to write for Her Campus and I’m not sure if this is a topic worth dedicating an article to.

Pro: This is helping me decide whether I want to continue writing this article or start over.

Con: I have not completely decided whether I want to continue writing this article or start over.

If you haven’t figured it out at this point, I am a pro/con-lister until I die.

I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself to be an indecisive person; I can make concrete decisions when needed and, while I sometimes let the pressure of making the wrong decision temporarily impact my mood and sanity, I usually am able to properly weigh my options and come to a conclusion in a timely manner.

However, even if I am able to reach my final destination of a decision, that doesn’t necessarily mean there wasn’t a long journey of mental ping pong to get there. I am constantly creating (both on actual paper and in my own head) pro/con lists that help me map out every reason why I should or should not do something.

While making a list for each one of my next moves may seem excessive, time-consuming and frivolous, I have found that this method is one of the only ways that I can think before I act.

Anyone who knows me knows that I tend to let passion and emotion get the best of me, especially when those emotions involve any sort of anger or hurt. I cannot count how many times I have said something to someone that I meant, but because I did not think before I spoke, I chose words that did not best represent my feelings or my character.

I have learned that making a pro/con list for my responses and reactions have helped me set aside emotion (as much as I can) and think more logically and thoughtfully about what I should do next. Before immediately snapping back at someone because I got my feelings hurt, I have developed a pattern of taking a deep breath, creating a mental T-chart of all the possibilities of how to move forward and then weighing each choice based on the severity of the situation, how long I want to drag out or hold onto the interaction and what I believe aligns most with my morals and character.

Obviously, I don’t always have enough time to stop and think before making a decision, and sometimes I choose to let my emotion take the wheel, but overall, relying on my handy-dandy pro/con lists has helped me shift from an impulsive (and later, apologetic) hot-head to a more thoughtful and logical human.

Pros: I have just over 500 words in this article.

Cons: The article is over. Aw.

Extra pro: See you all again next week!