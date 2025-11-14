Prioritizing Health Above All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, I feel like life often feels like a carefully planned out course, especially when I am navigating the pressures of school and grades. But what happens when an unexpected health crisis forces you to reroute? This is a reality I faced this past week, a reminder of how quickly our well-being can demand our undivided attention.

The weekend had begun as normal. I was so excited to be going out with my friends, having a weekend full of fun, and my parents were coming up on Sunday morning for breakfast. All seemed to be going well until Sunday morning hit. My mom calls, wakes me up to tell me she’s here, and I go to get out of bed, then bam. Without warning, excruciating pain in my lower left side. I realize I have to toughen up because my parents just drove all this way to come down to see me, but as time went on, I got worse. I didn’t eat breakfast, and I simply felt nauseous. Breakfast finally ended, and my parents dropped me back off. I slowly made my way up to my room and decided to try sleeping it off. I woke up and realized this wasn’t something I should be ignoring.

I knew something needed to be done, so as terrified as I was, I made my way to WellNow, tears streaming down my face. The news that followed was even more unsettling: I needed to be transferred to Olean General as soon as possible. Panic set in. My mom had to drive all the way back down in the dark. It was a wake-up call, underscoring the fragility of our physical health. It’s easy to push our bodies, ignore the warning signs, and prioritize academic achievements. However, our health is the foundation upon which everything else is built. Without it, our ability to pursue our goals diminishes.

Being in a hospital can be a scary experience. Surrounded by unfamiliar sounds, machines, and the constant bustle of medical staff. It’s easy to feel vulnerable and isolated. During my stay, I couldn’t help but reflect on the importance of listening to my body. In the relentless pursuit of academic success, I had often dismissed subtle cues of fatigue and stress. I realize now that prioritizing my health isn’t selfish; it’s essential. It’s about recognizing that our bodies are not tireless machines, but delicate systems that require care, and attention. I know I have a road of recovery ahead of me but I sure am glad, even though it wasn’t as early as it should have been, I still knew I needed help and that is exactly what I got.

The point I’m trying to make out of this whole article is simply this: Your well-being should ALWAYS be your first priority. It’s a lesson I’ve learned firsthand this past week, and one I hope others will also take to heart.