Puberty is definitely something that changed my whole life. Well, duh… it physically changes everyone’s life, but for me, this was something that I was completely blindsided by. Looking back, I wouldn’t change it for anything because, ultimately, it helped shape me into the woman I am today (most literally).

Now, you may be wondering why I chose to write about my puberty journey, and some may even think that it is T.M.I. This may be the case, but honestly, I don’t care. We are all grown women, and we can talk about these raw, personal experiences, and many may even share similar experiences that can bring many women together.

Periods

My period journey was definitely something that smacked me right across the face. I remember the day like it was yesterday. My family and I were at Canalside up in Buffalo, N.Y., watching fireworks for the 4th of July. Now, the set-up for bathrooms was just rows of porta potties. As one does, I went to the porta potty and unexpectedly found out that I had gotten my period for the first time ever. At 9 years old (yes you heard correctly, 9 years old) I had gotten my period and walked into a whole different world that I was not ready to walk into.

When I was 9 years old, my mom never even had gotten the chance to talk to me about what a period even was, much less did she know how to deal with a 9-year-old who just started hers. Instead of panicking, my mom briefly explained what was happening (yes, we had the period talk in a porta potty). Luckily, someone in line was kind enough to give me a pad that they had in their purse to make do until we made it back home.

The next morning, my mom and I took a trip to our local Rite Aid and hit the feminine hygiene isle. Never in my life have I seen so many different kinds and brands of pads and tampons before this moment. I ended up choosing a package of pads because to be honest, using tampons scared me until about the age of 17.

During this time, none of my other friends had gotten their periods yet, so I felt this cloud of embarrassment following me until everyone else started getting theirs. I don’t know why I felt so ashamed and embarrassed, but for the longest time, I never told anybody besides my mom and doctor about my period. I am glad that over time I have become more comfortable with my period and talking about my experience.

Acne

Acne was a huge struggle in my life for the longest time. Acne on my face and back was my worst enemy from about 10-15 years old. My acne was different from most; it wasn’t just a pimple or blackhead here and there. Instead, it was being covered in cystic acne and it was so painful at times where I didn’t even want to go to school. During the time of having this horrendous acne, I vividly remember days where I wouldn’t want to go to school because my face would be covered, or sometimes I would break down crying over the pain and distress it was causing me.

Eventually, my mom finally made my first appointment to go see a dermatologist. After meeting with the doctor, she helped me understand more about my acne and how to handle this mess of a situation. Over the course of a couple years, I was prescribed multiple different topical creams to clear the acne, but sadly none of those were working. On top of having acne, my skin was already so sensitive, so lots of these creams would just irritate my skin and even worsen the acne. Finally, after noticing that nothing was working, my doctor prescribed me an oral medication. I am so happy to say that this was the solution. This medication was what I needed to clear my acne on my back and my face and made me a completely different person. This oral medication was birth control.

Birth Control

Birth control comes in many different forms and types. Not all types are meant for everyone, because every woman’s body and cycle is different, and that’s okay!

Never in a million years did I think I would start birth control at 13 years old. Now many may be thinking, “that’s insane, your body isn’t fully developed”, but don’t forget I started puberty at 9 years old. Starting birth control was a different experience for me. It was not because I was sexually active, but it was primarily for clearing my acne along with regulating the flow of my cycles.

Most people that I know who are on birth control seem to have a negative experience, but I am glad to say that my experience was more positive. Like, yes, starting birth control can bring along side effects such as mood swings and sometimes even weight gain, but there are also positive effects too.

For me personally, I was able to clear my acne, which was my priority and also was able to regulate the flow of my cycles. This was a huge relief because I was a middle schooler walking around with a flow heavier than I was. I wanted to become more comfortable within my own skin, and honestly be more comfortable those days when on my period. I didn’t want to walk around school wearing black sweatpants for a week straight feeling completely paranoid that I was constantly going to bleed through.

Puberty had definitely been a time where I found myself and even experienced different versions of myself. I love each and every version because they all taught me something different about who I am or who I don’t want to be.