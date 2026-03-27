Overlooked And Over It.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been online within the last few weeks, I’m sure you’ve seen the viral clip of actor Timothée Chalamet in an interview with Variety where he stated “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there.”

For obvious reasons, this comment sparked major controversy, especially within the dance and opera communities. A discussion that I then started to see resurface online was on the topic of how sports and industries that are primarily women-dominated are typically the ones that are dismissed and undervalued by the general public.

As a future teacher, I cannot agree more. Any time I mention my career track, I am typically met with responses such as “enjoy being poor” or “you’re wasting your life doing that.” They can’t seem to grasp the concept that nobody goes into teaching for the money, but because they genuinely have the passion for being an educator. And yes, I promise we are well aware that the pay is sh*t.

It’s no secret that one of the reasons why teachers are severely underpaid is due to the history of gender bias in our country. Similarly, you see the same circumstances in fields such as nursing, social work, and so many more. It also isn’t a secret that if you were to look at the list of degrees that the Trump administration decided will no longer be classified as professional degrees, they are predominantly careers that are dominated by women.

This isn’t just seen in jobs either; we see it consistently in athletics as well. Even though there have been some major gains over the years in women’s sports, inequality still persists. During the discourse caused by Chalamet’s comment, I started to see conversations about how sports that are primarily or entirely dominated by women have never been included in the Olympic Games or have only recently fought for inclusion.

During the recent 2026 Winter Games, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the Nordic combined event as women were excluded from competing, despite having women’s World Cup and World Championship competitions.

Even more controversy sparked surrounding both the men’s and women’s hockey teams for Team USA after a sexist remark was made about the women’s team by the president, and video footage of the men’s team joking around about it was released. Mind you, this was after both teams took home the gold medal, just proving that even in our successes on the biggest stage in sports, women will always be the ones looked down upon.

All of this shows a clear pattern: whenever women dominate a field, whether it’s professionally or athletically, it tends to be undervalued, underpaid, and underrecognized. Society seems quick to shrug off our contributions, even when we are working just as hard, or most of the time harder, than anyone else. And while men in comparable positions are praised and celebrated, women are often met with skepticism, criticism, or outright dismissal.

That’s why discussions sparked by comments like Chalamet’s are so important.

It provides us with an opportunity to call out these double standards, celebrate the incredible work women do every day, and demand the respect and recognition that has been long overdue.

As a future teacher and as someone who believes in fairness and equality for all, it’s not just about fighting for myself or my profession. It’s about sending a message to everyone that passion, talent, and dedication are never “less than” because of gender.

At the end of the day, whether it’s ballet, opera, nursing, teaching, or women’s hockey, these careers and sports deserve more than empty words. They deserve our respect, our attention, and yes, fair compensation. And until society catches up, I will keep advocating for what we know is valuable, and I hope you will too, even if others are saying “no one cares about this anymore.”