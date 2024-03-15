The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Society has created norms for women that they should look a certain way. Be a certain weight, a certain height or even a certain skin color. People believe that if everyone looks the same, there will be no judgement, and everyone will be loved. Spoiler alert: they are wrong.

This idea of how women should look came from the modeling industry. Back in 2015, an interview with model Gigi Hadid came out and she talked about how modeling agencies refused to take her because she did not fit their ideal body type standards. Due to this, she would cry to her mother. Just because she had bigger thighs and had muscle, she was viewed as “unfit.”

As these standards become more applied towards women, they are expected to look more appealing, but here is the contradiction. If a woman looks too appealing, she is called a people pleaser. If she does not come across as not appealing enough, she gets told to change her appearance to please peering eyes. Instead of judging a woman for what she is not, we should praise and appreciate her for what she is.

If a woman is wearing cute clothes that she feels confident in, compliment her! As individuals, we should be bringing each other up, not tearing each other down. Especially if a woman is feeling comfortable in her skin, you should inform her how you notice it and love it more than anything. In this world, it can be hard to find that confidence. Believe me, I am still trying to find mine. Although I am still trying to figure out what makes me feel confident, I always admire those who have it.

You see, our body is our beauty. It is important for us to take care of it. It does not matter how much you weigh or how tall you are, your body is the most beautiful thing to exist on this earth. During Women’s History Month, we need to remember who we are and be proud of it by starting to love ourselves for who we are. If you plan to become a model like Gigi Hadid, go for an agency that will love you just as much as you love yourself.

Throughout this month, remember to not let the world bring you down. Instead, put on your best outfit, have a smile on your face, and show everyone what you are made of. Despite the criticism and the awful commentary, you will look to the future and never look back.