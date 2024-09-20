The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I wasn’t a nap person. It wasn’t that I didn’t try, I just simply couldn’t. I must have had too much energy to sleep. But even though I could have taken this a different route, I thought there was something wrong with me. I think that because I couldn’t nap, it led me to think in a certain way, blaming me first and not looking at the good sides of stories experienced in my life.

I think, in turn, this affected me in a devastating way. When I looked at other girls, I would compare myself: do they have something I don’t have, are they prettier than me, and the list goes on. It really affected my self-esteem, and I let it happen.

I noticed that women throughout their lives are pit against each other, always worried if the girls around her are better in some way. Questions such as, does she have better hair than me? Why does she have more curves than me? Then, we are talking rudely about the others. In high school, it is at its highest. We are constantly talking and worried about what others are doing and what they look like. It continues on into adulthood. When you get to college: what is she wearing out, does this shirt look better on her than me, do I look fatter than all the girls in the picture?

But that is where we should start to fix it. We change our thinking to knowing that we are beautiful, but she is also beautiful, and that we all are. When we believe that everyone is beautiful, because they are, you will begin to believe that you are beautiful just the way you are. You won’t worry about if she looks better than you because happiness and confidence are the best things to wear.

I noticed when I implemented this change in my life, I felt 10 times better. We all have bad days and there have been days where I still compare myself to others, still feel like I’m not as pretty. But I would take a deep breath and ground myself, saying phrases like, I am beautiful, I am worthy and more. Just those small changes made a world of difference. I stopped worrying about what others were doing and focused on myself.

I can now take naps, and I have figured out what works best to take those naps. Some sleep on a couch, some take a bed, others a chair or floor, but we all take naps that fulfill the needs of sleep. I know to not worry what others are doing, or if they have prettier hair than me, because I’ll tell them, but I also know that my hair is beautiful in my own way. Just like all of us are and also have been.