“No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile” 

Adria Hoadley
Not only is this a quote from my favorite Mac Miller song, “Best Day Ever,” but also my high school yearbook quote. Ever since elementary school, I had been thinking about what quote I would use to represent my high school experience.  

I knew that it had to be something with a positive message, but also something lighthearted and not too philosophical. I didn’t want to seem like I was trying too hard, but at the same time, I didn’t want to use a cheesy joke to represent myself as a person. 

Like many people, I find that sometimes music can put my thoughts into words better than I could have imagined. I find it beautiful that a certain song can open up my mind to a whole new way of thinking. In times when others can’t help me feel seen or heard, music can.  

At some point during high school, I discovered Mac Miller and explored his discography. Unexpectedly, I found that I could relate to many of his songs on a deeper level than any other musical artists. It became clear to me by the beginning of senior year that choosing a Mac Miller quote to represent myself was a no brainer. 

This wasn’t necessarily an easy task, since I placed so much emphasis on myself to choose the perfect quote. Listening to many songs, I realized that his song, “Best Day Ever,” spoke to me the most. As difficult as it can be, I always put in the effort to have a positive outlook on life. To me, this song truly captures that idea of bringing a positive vibe to any situation. 

Throughout my senior year, I listened to this song whenever I was feeling down about myself, using it as a reminder that it was up to myself to make every day my “best day ever.” It’s up to me to bring about positivity into my own life. There’s no point in wasting time searching for happiness and motivation in other people, when I should really just focus on finding it within myself.  

So, I decided on my yearbook quote: “No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile.” To this day, I can’t think of a better quote to sum up myself. No matter what situation I’m in, what I go through, or where I am, I’ll be smiling. There are many things in life that are out of my control, but no matter what, I will always be able to smile. That means something to me.  

