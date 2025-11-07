Nintendo’s Crowning Achievement

Look, the Nintendo Switch is great, but there’s something special about the Wii.
I remember the day my parents came home with our Wii. My sisters and I were sitting in the living room; it was winter, and dark at four p.m. We watched them set the Wii up, and then we got into making our Miis.
No matter what features you pick, a Mii will look a little silly. Or a lot of silly. We ended up creating so many that had the worst combinations available, and laughing when they showed up as an NPC in a game we were playing.
From Just Dance to Mario Kart, Guitar Hero, and the WiiFit, many memories were formed full of love and laughter.
Our Wii died when I was over halfway through completing Super Mario Galaxy. My older sister was helping me with some of the levels while she was home, and it was a great bonding time. With a nine-year age gap, you need something to bridge it, and that’s the Wii: A true family system.
A little aside, did you know that if your sensor stops working, you can light two candles and use that as a sensor? We did that for years! We always knew someone was gaming if the living room smelled nice. Now back to the main article.
Now, for years, we didn’t have a Wii, but we kept all of our old games. Except Family Game Night 3. Rest in Peace, no clue where that is. Then, something amazing happened.
Something that I thought was impossible.
My boyfriend’s grandma found one at a garage sale.
And it works.
Guess who’s back on the WiiFit grind, everyone? This gal. I even found a WiiFit Plus at Goodwill, so I’ve really upped my game. Back when I was a kid, we forgot to change my height, and it called me obese. Now, my height is correct, and I only fall into the overweight category.
I don’t know why, but it’s weirdly comforting and funny to be politely insulted by that board.
So I’m off to become a WiiFit (Plus!) fiend. My balance is awful. My BMI is too high (and the scale didn’t even weigh me right! I weigh more than that, rude.) Flexibility? Not there. Strength? Oh boy, this is gonna take some work.
But I can play the silly penguin slide game. Or run in a bubble. Even competitively step! The possibilities really are endless.
That’s not even mentioning the Just Dance games! I’m the queen of “Rasputin,” as all of my high school friends can attest. I finally tried the Just Sweat mode, and it’s pretty fun! Not as fun as the dances, but not bad!
Even revisiting other old games is great. There’s a princess game I used to make my dad play with me, and now I con my boyfriend into playing with me. We need to destroy the bogs and save Cinderella; it’s serious work!
Now I just need my sister to visit so we can finally finish Super Mario Galaxy.