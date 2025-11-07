Nintendo’s Crowning Achievement

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Look, the Nintendo Switch is great, but there’s something special about the Wii.

I remember the day my parents came home with our Wii. My sisters and I were sitting in the living room; it was winter, and dark at four p.m. We watched them set the Wii up, and then we got into making our Miis.

No matter what features you pick, a Mii will look a little silly. Or a lot of silly. We ended up creating so many that had the worst combinations available, and laughing when they showed up as an NPC in a game we were playing.

From Just Dance to Mario Kart, Guitar Hero, and the WiiFit, many memories were formed full of love and laughter.

Our Wii died when I was over halfway through completing Super Mario Galaxy. My older sister was helping me with some of the levels while she was home, and it was a great bonding time. With a nine-year age gap, you need something to bridge it, and that’s the Wii: A true family system.

A little aside, did you know that if your sensor stops working, you can light two candles and use that as a sensor? We did that for years! We always knew someone was gaming if the living room smelled nice. Now back to the main article.

Now, for years, we didn’t have a Wii, but we kept all of our old games. Except Family Game Night 3. Rest in Peace, no clue where that is. Then, something amazing happened.

Something that I thought was impossible.

My boyfriend’s grandma found one at a garage sale.

And it works.

Guess who’s back on the WiiFit grind, everyone? This gal. I even found a WiiFit Plus at Goodwill, so I’ve really upped my game. Back when I was a kid, we forgot to change my height, and it called me obese. Now, my height is correct, and I only fall into the overweight category.

I don’t know why, but it’s weirdly comforting and funny to be politely insulted by that board.

So I’m off to become a WiiFit (Plus!) fiend. My balance is awful. My BMI is too high (and the scale didn’t even weigh me right! I weigh more than that, rude.) Flexibility? Not there. Strength? Oh boy, this is gonna take some work.

But I can play the silly penguin slide game. Or run in a bubble. Even competitively step! The possibilities really are endless.

That’s not even mentioning the Just Dance games! I’m the queen of “Rasputin,” as all of my high school friends can attest. I finally tried the Just Sweat mode, and it’s pretty fun! Not as fun as the dances, but not bad!

Even revisiting other old games is great. There’s a princess game I used to make my dad play with me, and now I con my boyfriend into playing with me. We need to destroy the bogs and save Cinderella; it’s serious work!

Now I just need my sister to visit so we can finally finish Super Mario Galaxy.