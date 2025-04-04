The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What does success mean to me?

Well, when I think of success, I think of accomplishing everything that I put my mind to.

Even the little things can be considered an accomplishment, like getting up in the morning, making your bed, and going to your 8:00 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. classes.

Success can be measured in big events as well, such as graduating high school and either going straight into the workforce, going to a trade school, or even college.

When I think of success, I think of accomplishing everything you want to in a single day. For me, that is getting up and going to all my classes, eating at least two meals a day, talking to my parents as much as I can, and at the end of the day, doing all of my work that needs to be done.

Success can also mean having end goals. Goals that you hope to achieve after a long journey. So, for me, that would be graduating college with a master’s in occupational therapy, finding my dream job, settling down in a relationship, and eventually down the road, getting married.

This would be considered a success in my books because it’s everything that I’ve ever dreamed of and have been wanting to accomplish.

Success can also be looked at as overcoming certain obstacles.

Personally, I have overcome more obstacles than I’ll write about here. Some obstacles can include being bullied back in elementary and middle school then having to move schools in the sixth grade, starting fresh at another school while also meeting new people, and even going through knee surgery my junior year and having to sit out of softball and almost all of my senior year of cross country.

However, it didn’t stop there. When I graduated, I was going to be starting a new chapter in my life, and that would be college. I remember coming to college and being scared I wasn’t going to make any friends or that I was going to be bullied just like I was in earlier parts of my life. And let me tell you, freshman year was hard on me… No, I wasn’t being bullied, but I did struggle to find my people.

As my junior year started, and as it is currently going, I am finding my people, the ones who will stand beside me through any and all obstacles, and that is something that I would consider a success. Because even though things were hard as a kid, and at some points in my adult life, I can say that I have overcome almost every obstacle that has been thrown my way.