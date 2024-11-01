My first love is writing, but my true love is cooking. One of the things I missed while being in college was cooking meals not only for myself but for the people I love most. Every time I cook a meal, I do my best to incorporate so much love into it so that when people eat my food, they feel a sense of warmth and comfort. So, to express how much I love cooking, here are some of my favorite dishes I enjoy cooking at home!
- Pastelitos
Pastelitos originated in Cuba. This baked pastry is usually filled with sweet and savory ingredients that bring flavor to the dish. I first made this dish with my mom when I was younger. We would sit at our wooden kitchen table and fill the orange wrappers with our filling that had seasoned ground beef and potatoes in it. When I would hear the oven beep signaling that they were done, I always got so excited to enjoy the warm taste of the filling along with hearing the crunch of the outer shell when I took that long-awaited first bite.
- Sweet Potatoes
Every Thanksgiving, I would always ask my dad if he was making his famous sweet potatoes. Instead of saying he would, he decided that I should make them for our family this time. Now, understand that I was very nervous because I wanted to make these potatoes as good as my dad makes them. The first thing that I did was cut them up into large cubes and I knew I had to cut as many potatoes as possible because as the “big back” of the family, I knew I was going to eat a lot of these. Then, I filled up our large, stainless-steel pot with the cut-up potatoes and water and brought them to the stove to boil them. When they started to boil, I put a cup and a half of sugar and a tablespoon of cinnamon and nutmeg and began to stir them. The aroma that erupted from the pan was so divine that I felt like I was in another world. Rest assured, all those potatoes were eaten by the end of the night.
- Spicy Ramen
Have you ever gotten those midnight cravings where you know you want something but have no idea what to make? Yeah, that was me on the night I decided to make spicy ramen. Let me set the scene. You see Olivia sitting in her bed and all of a sudden, she hears this vile sound come out of nowhere. Turns out, that sound was her stomach. Since I had ramen sitting in my room at home, I knew what I wanted to make. I rushed to the kitchen, grabbed a pan and got to cooking. I threw in a tablespoon of butter, a tablespoon of minced garlic, some cayenne pepper, paprika and crushed red pepper flakes. Once that simmered, I added my cooked ramen noodles and added a little bit of hot sauce and a tad bit of seasoning from the seasoning packet. For making spicy ramen at home for the first time, I think I did well since I licked the bowl clean.
The way I look at it, cooking is like writing. You put things together to create something that is unique to who you are as an individual. In this case, I cook to create something that will make people happy, even if they are going through the hardest of times. Because when I create something, I always make it with love.