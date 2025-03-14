The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring approaching and warmer days emerging, “hot girl walk” season is here before we know it. There is nothing worse than a long, boring walk with no fresh media to consume. Not to mention, March is Women’s History Month! In honor of women increasingly gaining popularity in the media, here are some of my favorite podcasts to listen to on your next stroll.

“The Wellness Cafe”

“The Wellness Cafe” is the ultimate girl-talk podcast. It is hosted by Trinity Tondeleir, who you may know from her social media presence on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Similar to her content on socials, the podcast focuses on health and wellness, lifestyle, self-improvement, and related topics. A new episode is released every Wednesday, usually around 30 minutes long (the perfect length if you have a short attention span, like me). I love “The Wellness Cafe” because it feels like I’m just listening to a friend—Trinity does a great job connecting with her listeners. Every time I listen, I am left with a serotonin boost and motivation to become my happiest, healthiest self. If you’re a girl with goals, this is the podcast for you.

“Hot Mess with Alix Earle”

As the name implies, this podcast focuses on navigating through a chaotic life with famous social media influencer Alix Earle. In each episode, Alix gives a weekly recap of her life while keeping it real, revealing exclusive details and serving relatable content. What makes you want to keep listening is Alix’s ability to remain honest about her experiences through humorous storytelling. There is even a segment titled “What Would Alix Do”, where listeners can submit questions—Alix then shares her advice and opinions about certain scenarios. Some popular topics include relationships, acne, travel, life after college, anxiety, and mental health. “Hot Mess” releases a new episode every week, typically on Wednesdays.

“Was That TMI?”

“Was That TMI?” is a personal journey podcast hosted by popular YouTube star and social media influencer Sadie Crowell. If you have a sense of humor, you will enjoy this podcast. Not only is Sadie hilarious, but incredibly relatable. Maybe I’m biased because we are the same age, but Sadie’s brutally honest story times are what kept me hooked. In “Was That TMI?” oversharing does not exist. The frank approach and rawness of this podcast made it really stand out to me. At the end of the day, influencers are people, too. In her weekly episodes, Sadie makes it known that she has also had her fair share of challenges. And to answer the question—no, it is never TMI.