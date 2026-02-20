My Top 10 Rom-Coms as a Former Hopeless Romantic 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think that rom-coms are the best movie category of all time. Call me a sucker, but I love it when a movie has a happy and somewhat predictable ending. Even though Valentine’s Day has passed, I am a firm believer that rom-coms can be (and should be) enjoyed at all times of the year. So, with that being said, here are my top 10 rom-coms as someone who religiously enjoys watching them.

10 | 13 Going on 30

This movie features Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The 13-year-old Jenna that the movie features wishes to skip her teen years and be an adult instead. Her wish is granted, and she wakes up as a somewhat successful 30-year-old businesswoman, and she begins to reconnect with her childhood best friend, Matt. She realizes that her maturity isn’t what leads to her happiness, but instead the relationship that she has with her best friend.

I put this at 10 because, while it is a cute movie, it is not my favorite. I do really like the plot, and bonus points for the iconic dress everyone pictures when they think of this movie, but this is definitely not my favorite rom-com. I like the plotline of falling in love with your best friend, and I also thought the acting was really good. Overall, the movie is good but not top-five worthy in my opinion.

9 | Clueless

This movie features Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. Cher is a bubbly blonde teenager who attempts to play matchmaker at her high school. She spends the movie analyzing the emotions and possible romantic relationships of those around her, without realizing that she has begun to fall in love with her former stepbrother, Josh.

I really like this movie, but the whole falling in love with your former stepbrother aspect has always left me feeling a little unsettled. Cher’s closet in the movie is a dream, though, so definitely bonus points for that. I also think that her character is so sweet; she is kind and outgoing. I think that these factors distract me a little from the fact that she falls in love with her stepbrother.

8 | 10 Things I Hate About You

This movie stars Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. Kat, the lead female, has been labeled essentially undateable by her high school. Her sister Bianca, on the other hand, is very desirable to multiple guys in their school. Their father makes a rule that Bianca can only date if Kat does, a task that seemed impossible. The film follows Patrick, the boy who is paid to take out Kat so that Bianca may have a chance at love, as he develops real feelings for her.

This movie is definitely another great one. The scene where Kat and Patrick are messing around in paintball suits?? Come on! How adorable! This movie has many other scenes just like it, too. I think that the plot is cute and easy to follow, which is something that I like seeing in a rom-com. I really liked the ending, and thought the acting was really great too. Definitely worthy of a spot on my Top 10 rom-coms list.

7 | The Wedding Planner

This movie features Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey. Mary, a successful wedding planner, falls for the charming doctor Steve, who saves her after her accident. She is quick to realize, though, that Steve is the groom of the wedding that she has recently been commissioned to plan.

I watched this movie for the first time with my mom, so shout out to her for introducing me to such a sweet movie! I liked the slow burn of Steve and Mary, and I was very happy they ended up together in the end. I did feel a little bad for the original bride, but happy that Steve chose true love over obligation.

6 | Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon and Luke Wilson star in this feminist empowering rom-com. Elle Woods enrolls in law school originally to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. Instead, she proves her intelligence throughout the movie and wins over Emmett, who was in love with her for more than just her looks.

I had a hard time deciding if this was a rom-com, but ultimately determined that it was. I think that, while this movie does not follow the traditional rom-com storyline, the fact that she falls in love with someone who accepts and praises her for who she truly is makes it a rom-com. Additionally, I liked how the whole storyline wasn’t necessarily revolving around the two falling in love. Instead, the movie suggested that Elle needed to find herself first; falling in love was just an added bonus!

5 | Set It Up

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell are the stars of this next Rom Com. They play two employees who are burnt out from the insane (and seemingly impossible) tasks and errands their bosses always have them completing. The two decide to set up their bosses romantically. They hope that love will calm them down a little. Harper and Charlie (the main characters) end up bonding over everything while they try to set up their bosses and end up falling in love with each other.

I put this in my top five because it’s so relatable. In my opinion, many people struggle with having a work-life balance, and also experience love in places where they least expect it. I thought this movie was very funny, and to say it is on my rewatch list is an understatement. The chemistry between the characters felt genuine, and I wasn’t bored when I watched it (and re-watched it)…

4 | To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

This movie features Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. When Lara Jean’s secret love letters are sent out, against her own will, she thinks that her life may be over. One of her recipients, Peter Kavinsky, agrees to fabricate a false relationship with her so that she can avoid embarrassment and so that he can make his ex-girlfriend jealous. They unintentionally fall in love, and the series continues for two more movies.

This movie is simply so adorable. One thing I love is that Lara Jean is awkward and relatable (in the best way possible). I really like the idea of having secret love letters, and I think that Lara Jean and Peter are simply perfect for each other.

3 | Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu and Henry Golding are the lead roles in this film. Rachel, a college teacher, is invited to visit Singapore for her boyfriend’s best friend’s wedding. What Rachel doesn’t know is that Nick comes from a long line of generational wealth, and that she will become the subject of ridicule and judgment since she did not have the same upbringing.

Elanor, Nick’s mom, does not believe that Rachel is good enough for Nick because of these reasons. The film follows Rachel as she tries to stick up for herself while also maintaining a healthy relationship with Nick. In an intense ending, Nick ends up proposing to Rachel, and she says yes. Elanor does end up accepting Rachel, too.

This movie is always on my rewatch list. I think that the costumes are stunning, and it is one of the only rom-coms that actually makes me laugh out loud. I feel that the story is empowering, as it highlights Rachel picking her independence over the approval of people she has never met.

2 | Anyone But You

This movie features Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The movie features Ben and Bea as they find themselves as guests at the same wedding in Australia, after their first date with each other ended rather poorly. The two decide to pretend to be a couple for the sake of their friends and family, despite loathing (or loving??) each other.

This movie is also always an easy rewatch for me. I believe that the dynamic between the two characters is so funny, and the storyline is compelling. I also really like the idea of a second-chance romance — something that I think can be relatable for a lot of viewers.

1 | How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are the leads of this film. The movie follows Andie Anderson as she is tasked with writing a “how-to” article about driving a guy away in only 10 days. Simultaneously, Ben Berry makes a bet that he can make a woman fall in love with him, also in only 10 days. They end up executing these plans on each other, neither of them aware of the other’s agenda.

This movie makes me laugh every time. I think Kate Hudson is so beautiful and plays Andie so well. I also think that the dynamic between the two characters is so good; they have great banter throughout the movie, and the couple seems to make sense. This is my ultimate comfort movie. I am honestly not sure any movie I have watched compares to this one — definitely my favorite of all time.

I might not be a hopeless romantic anymore, but I still enjoy a good rom-com. I find a sort of comfort in their cheesy love stories and predictable endings; I believe that this is the optimism we all need sometimes.