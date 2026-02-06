My Music Absorbed Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always thought that music gets unfairly minimized.

People tend to talk about it like its decoration—something to fill silence. However, it has always felt bigger than sound to me. It doesn’t match moods, it creates them. They can sharpen a feeling until it hurts or soften them just enough to survive. One song can undo an entire day or ruin it further, and sometimes I don’t know which I’m actually hoping for. I don’t listen casually. I listen like I’m searching for something that already knows my name.

So, I decided that now is as good as time as ever to do my monthly music review! These are the songs that haven’t just played recently in my life, they’ve interfered. These are the songs I want to physically inject into my veins and feel throughout my entire body.

Sombr – under the mat

This song feels like the moment you realize you’ve been lying to yourself, gently, for a long time. It carries this quiet sense of “I was fine”—until you weren’t. Until the truth arrived without asking permission. There’s a stretch near the end that hits like delayed grief. Not dramatic, not loud, just devastatingly certain. The kind of realization that doesn’t give you anything to argue with.

Every time I hear it, it feels like accepting permanence. That someone can exist in your life so fully and then be reduced to memory with no loopholes, no alternative timelines, nothing. The song doesn’t try to fix the feeling either, it just lets it sit there, heavy and unresolved. I think that’s why it stays with me, it doesn’t offer any delusional hope, just honesty.

The Backseat Lovers – Elevator Days

This song sounds like places that still remember you even when people don’t. It makes me think about how much of our lives happen in passing. Hallways, half-conversations, all of the moments we don’t realize are endings until much later. There’s something so painfully human about how the song acknowledges that both people knew. Knew it wasn’t lasting, knew it wasn’t enough, but stayed anyways.

When I listen to this, I feel a special kind of regret. The quiet kind. Not necessarily about what happened, but about how easily it slipped away. It reminds me that some connections don’t explode; they just fade. And somehow, that hurts worse. This song makes nostalgia feel stripped of romance, like memory without mercy.

Frank Ocean – Pyramids

This song is proof that music can be architecture. Every shift feels intentional, like rooms opening into other rooms. The way the story unfolds alongside the sound is unreal—it doesn’t just tell you something, it moves you thought it. History, mythology, ego, desire, and loss all braided together so tightly you can’t separate them.

Listening to this song makes me feels small in a grounding way. It almost makes me feel like love has always been transactional. Messy, sacred, and fragile all at once while we’re just living inside another version of it. The way the lyrics align with the production in the middle of the song feels almost spiritual.

It reminds me why I care so deeply about music in the first place: because when it’s done right, it becomes something timeless.

Daniel Caesar – Who Knows

This one feels like vulnerability trying not to scare itself away. The second half especially sounds like honesty finally exhaling. It feels like someone admitting they want something without knowing if they’re allowed to. It lives in that uncomfortable space between desire and doubt. Between imagining a future and being afraid to claim it.

Every time it plays, I feel tender. Exposed almost. Kind of like loving someone without certainty isn’t weakness—it’s reality. The song doesn’t rush toward conclusions; it sits with uncertainty and treats it gently. It reminds me that some of the deepest feelings we have are the ones we never fully say out loud. Or that loving someone, even quietly, still counts.

Mumford & Sons – White Blank Page

This is what loving with your entire body and being punished for it feels like. There’s a section where the emotion swells into something raw and almost unbearable. It feels like devotion turning into interrogation, like being asked to explain why loving full wasn’t enough. It captures that awful moment where love stops being shared and starts being measured.

When I listen to this, I feel every instance of giving too much and being told it was wrong. It reminds me that loving deeply is risky—not because it’s foolish, but because it leaves you defenseless. This song doesn’t regret that kind of love. It mourns it. And that honesty is what makes it hurt, and heal, all at the same time.

Music shapes people because it gives form to what we can’t always say yet. It drags memories forward, sharpens pain, and makes joy reckless. Sometimes, though, it makes things better.

But I would rather feel something so intensely than not at all.