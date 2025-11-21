My Lucy Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know Lucy.

She has her own jingle I sing whenever she’s near. I talk to her all the time. She’s never failed me, even when I’ve been a jerk to her.

Lucy is my car.

She’s a dark grey Subaru Crosstrek, adorned with a cutout air freshener of my dog and a few scratches from an accident (my sister backed her car into my PARKED car, so Lucy’s rear bumper is brand new; I call it her BBL).

Lucy serves as a representative of me.

I have had Lucy since the end of my junior year of high school. We’ve been together for almost 4 years now, and she has seen the most transformative period of my life thus far.

When I got Lucy, I was in the midst of an emo phase. My hair was dyed a dark brown, I experimented with eyeliner, and my favorite music was made by a satanist. I had therapy once a week with Susan, and we worked through my depression and anxiety.

Lucy always got me to Susan safely.

Now, I’m a senior in college. I am an accounting major; I have the most amazing boyfriend and the best group of roomies I could ask for, and I’m happy. I’m three hours from home, and that’s okay.

Lucy always gets me home safely.

Whatever stage of life I’m in, I know Lucy will be there for me. Whatever I need, wherever I want to go, whoever I want to bring with me, Lucy is ready.

Lucy’s my girl, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the time and experiences I’ve had with her.

Lucy has carried so many passengers. She’s played so many songs. She’s travelled so many places.

She was named, as a matter of fact, by my ex-best friend’s mom. When I first got Lucy, my best friend was my favorite co-pilot. She knew how to make me laugh and got me out of the house, even when I was too sad to take care of myself.

I miss her every day, and my Lucy is a reminder of that friendship lost. Lucy was there through it all.

The road ahead is long, and I know I have so many versions of myself left to discover. But no matter the passenger, challenge, or destination, I know that Lucy will get me there.

She is, and will always be, my Lucy girl.