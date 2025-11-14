Songs You Won’t Want to Skip…At Least I Don’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My playlist on Spotify is 29 hours and 15 minutes with 465 songs and growing.

I love listening to music. Inject it into my veins at this point. Every song gives me a different feeling, even if I cannot relate to the stories told within each one. But that does not matter because I can still feel the emotion that is intertwined within each lyric.

Music is a big part of all our lives. Most people my age are listening non-stop, whether that is while getting ready, studying, napping, or just walking around campus. To relieve boredom or anxiety, we are always listening to art.

I cannot explain much further how music makes me feel. It is just an impossible feeling to describe, but I believe it is very relatable.

I also do not have a specific taste in music either. While I prefer the slower, sadder ones (I promise I am okay, these ones are just packed with the most emotion), I really do love everything. Each style has its own rhythm and feeling, so I like the variety. I always take suggestions and will most likely add your favorite songs to my playlist immediately after you send them to me!

That being said, here are some suggestions of my own. These are the ones I am currently obsessed with and will rarely skip. So, take a listen if you are looking for some different tunes.

“Writing’s On The Wall” by ROLE MODEL

“I’ve Seen It” by Olivia Dean

“Okay Love You Bye” by Olivia Dean (Really, any one of her songs I am obsessed with right now—so just add them all!)

“Scar Tissue” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Friendship” by Chris Stapleton

“5 to 9” by Hudson Westbrook

“The Spins” by Mac Miller and Empire Of The Sun

“Alive” by Empire Of The Sun

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

“The Other Side” by Ruelle

“Saturn” by Sleeping At Last

“Buzzcut Season” by Lorde

“canal street” by sombr

“Sidelines” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Baby Came Home 2/Valentines” by The Neighborhood

“dorothea” by Taylor Swift

“Nostalgia” by Tate McRae

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Je te laisserai des mots” by Patrick Watson

“Jacob and the Stone” by Emile Mosseri

“Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” by Cigarettes After Sex

“Moon River” by Frank Ocean

“Wash.” by Bon Iver

“Montana” by Chance Peña

“Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna (This one has been my favorite song for about two years now)

“Budapest” by George Ezra

“Your Love” by The Outfield

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

“Foaming” by Day We Ran

“Bags” by Clairo

“Cinnamon Girl” by Lana Del Rey

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

“Lay Your Head on Me” by Somewhere in Between

“Staying” by Lizzy McAlpine

“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley

I can just keep adding all 430 songs, but I think that is a good start for now. I am very passionate about my playlist and love every song in it. So, while you add some of your favorites, I will keep my headphones on with these pieces of art playing.