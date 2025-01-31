The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into 2025 and years past, I have been wanting to create a list of ins and outs. Basically, the ins are what I want to include in my routines and daily life, and the outs are things I hope to avoid doing. This list is a good way to reflect on your thoughts and is kind of similar to a New Year’s Resolution, but more specific.

Ins:

Making your bed in the morning

Lately I have been making my bed in the morning, and I fully believe that it makes my day 10 times better. Something about getting up and fixing your bedding and pillow makes you feel reset for the day. Making your bed really helps give your room a cleaner look and honestly it is just so nice to come home after a long day to a freshly made bed.

Meal prepping

Meal prepping is honestly my new favorite hobby. I’ve always been intrigued by meal prepping but never really pursued the actual process of completing it. This semester, my goal is to start meal prepping more often because it saves you a lot of time during the week and is perfect for a busy schedule.

Going to the gym

Over winter break I really became consistent with going to the gym. It was convenient that I had a local gym that I actually enjoyed going to and was comfortable being in. The gym is a great way to promote a healthier lifestyle, find something to do, and even to release some stress. I really hope to stay consistent with the gym and physical activity in general just because I am on the journey of focusing on my personal health.

Naps

Now, I can guarantee that we all love a good nap. Taking a nap for even just 30 minutes is a great way to reset your brain and the rest of your body. This semester I may not have as much time to actually take a nap, but I hope to fit one in at least once or twice a week. This is a perfect way to help regain your focus and catch up on sleep.

Hair health

Hair health has been a big one for me recently. For Christmas I received a few different hair products to help me put together some sort of routine for my hair care. Once a week, I apply the Amika charcoal foaming hair oil before showering. This oil helps detox your hair by removing any build-up, dirt, or odor from your scalp and hair. After applying that, I continue to rinse it out in the shower and then I go in with my Amika hydro rush hair mask. This is a perfect product, especially for the girlies with curly or dry hair!

Outs:

Overthinking

If anyone is good at overthinking…it’s me. Lately I have been catching myself in predicaments that may cause me to overthink. This is a huge stressor in my life, and it is about time I try to let that go. Why focus your energy on this when you can use that energy towards something useful and intentional?

Dating Apps

In the past, I wrote a Her Campus article about how dating apps are overrated. I 100% still stand by that statement (even though I still use them). I have slowly been trying to distance myself from apps like Tinder or Bumble, simply because it is not an authentic way to meet people and can really be toxic at times.

Spending money just to keep up with the trends

I am guilty, and I’m sure many others are as well, when it comes to spending money just to keep up with the trends. Why do we do this? Maybe it’s because we want to be “cool” or feel socially accepted by others. I mean recently, I did buy the viral peelable lip stain off of TikTok shop, but honestly it was not worth the purchase, but I simply wanted it because everyone else was buying it.

FOMO

Fear of missing out is such a personal struggle of mine. For some reason, I have to do everything and be everywhere even on days when I don’t feel like doing anything. I get super anxious about missing out or feeling left out. I need to learn that it’s okay not doing anything and everything, and sometimes you just need to step back and chill out.

Procrastinating

Lastly, procrastination is a huge trait of mine that I am not so proud of. I am horrible when it comes to doing assignments ahead of time, yet I complain when I have to do them at the last minute. I need to start prioritizing my work and learn how to get better at avoiding procrastination. Being ahead of yourself can definitely benefit you and honestly makes you feel less stressed and more organized.