Meant to Be: Why I Wouldn’t Change a Thing About My Childhood.

Jersey Gamet Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
One question I get asked that I do not like answering is the question, “Would you change anything from your childhood?” I do not like this question because every time I get asked, I have a different answer.  

Every time that I have answered this question in the past, it has always been that I wouldn’t have changed anything because it brought me to where I am now. However, when I said that, I would then think about all the things that I would have done differently or what I wish would have happened to me.  

Lately, I have been starting to think about this question in more detail, and I am starting to find that I truly do believe the fact that I would not change one single thing from my childhood. From a little kid running around with her baby doll stroller to the eighth grader who failed her classes and had to do summer school. I truly believe that every part of my journey was meant to be.  

One of the biggest reasons that I feel this is that I truly feel that where I am right now is where I am meant to be. What I wanted to do for the rest of my life was hard to figure out because of how many things I could have done. However, when I finally made the decision to teach kids with special needs, I knew that it was what I was meant to do.  

I want to be able to teach kids and give them the hope and love that they deserve, just as my teachers did with me when I was younger. I specifically want to teach kids with special needs because growing up with a sibling with special needs makes you realize just how amazing they are when given the right support. As well as how much they are overlooked for opportunities.  

I have also learned throughout my high school career what kind of studying and what I need to do to be successful in my schooling. I have also learned so much from my parents throughout my journey, such as how to love someone throughout their worst times. I also want to thank them for all the support they have given me throughout everything because they are the reason I have made it this far.  

Those are just some of the many reasons that I have come to believe that every single part of my life and journey was meant to be, even when I was at my lowest and not doing what I was supposed to. All of it has led me to St. Bonaventure and to the major that I have decided to study. It has led me to want to help others who I know need help and to be able to better someone’s life. 

