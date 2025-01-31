Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

In November, I finally bit the bullet and made my first clothing purchase from Lululemon. Recently in my life I have been very very active, so I believed I wanted to invest in myself. All I had owned previously before was a headband that I bought sophomore year of high school but now I was in possession of an article of clothing. I went on Black Friday and purchased four items. Two tank tops, one pair of leggings, and a light quarter zip sweatshirt. And the final verdict is….I get the lore.

In the dressing room I was trying on these black leggings, and I don’t think I have ever felt more confident in an article of clothing before. I hold a lot of my weight in my thighs so I always get nervous about wearing leggings, but these are a different story. There is something about them that just made me feel so secure in them but also comfortable enough. I tried on the matching black tank top with the leggings and stared in the mirror for probably about 20 minutes. Sounds excessive but I felt so comfortable with the person in front of me that I couldn’t help it. The zip up is perfect to have on during my warmup and the material is very breathable. A very successful but also expensive shopping trip.

Since that day I have continued to buy about three or so more items from them. I have been minimal due to the high price tag. For me I find it hard to find working out clothes that I am comfortable in and make me feel good, but these are definitely a win. I have worked out in them a couple of times and the tank tops are perfect for any type of activity. I try to do low intensity cardio in the leggings, and it has gone well so far. It’s not like the gym is a fashion show, but I genuinely feel so cute now rolling up to the gym in my Align tanks. They give me the perfect amount of support I need especially when I am running.

I know these are known to be hit or miss especially because of the price but for me I have fallen in love with them. I told myself I would never be a person who would buy Lululemon, but my life circumstances have changed. I finally had the ability to invest in myself and I am so glad. Although you will not catch me buying the entire store soon, I invite all of you to try at least one item and see if you find it worth it.

