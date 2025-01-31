The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

It is so easy to get discouraged during the winter months. Seasonal depression is real and devastating. The world looks so dreary and grey, and it feels like it will be like that forever. Unfortunately, that feeling is not uncommon, and if you are feeling that way, you are in no way alone. I deal with seasonal depression every year and one of the best ways I get through the winter months is to keep looking ahead. I take it week by week and choose things to look forward to. It makes living day-to-day life easier. Looking forward to the good days makes the bad days seem a little less dreadful. I want to give anyone who is reading this some things to look forward to so you can make this season a little better.

Basketball games

As a Bonaventure student, basketball games are a big deal. I look forward to going to games with my friends. It’s a great way to get out of your room and do something fun and worthwhile. The energy is very exciting and it’s a great way to spend time with friends. It’s really fun to get ready and dolled up to go watch a game, and it’s amazing to have something to root for! Even though the games may seem like a small thing, it’s important to get out and have fun, even if you just feel like sitting and sulking in bed.

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a great way to celebrate your loved ones. As the day approaches, it’s important to remember that you don’t need a partner to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Friends and family are always something to celebrate, and Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to do that! Make some time for the people you love and enjoy their company for the day. Even little holidays can be special if you spend them with the right people.

Weekend plans

I will admit, I am not a fan of going out on weekends. I get bored pretty quickly and I hate crowded spaces and loud noises. That doesn’t stop me from making plans for the weekend though. I enjoy going out to dinner with my friends and hanging out with a small group of people that I really enjoy spending time with. You don’t need to have big, extravagant plans to enjoy the weekend. It’s just an excuse to have a lovely time with lovely people.

Midterm break

This is a big one for me. It is the main thing that’s pushing me through the semester. The hard work that we put in through the semester is what is going to get us through to March, when we can finally go home and be with our families and hometown friends. It will be a well-deserved break and I plan on doing nothing but relaxing and letting myself have a break from the hustle and bustle of college life. It is much closer than we think, so keep looking ahead.

Don’t let yourself get discouraged. The most important thing you can do while experiencing seasonal depression is just to keep on going. Keep your head up, your eyes forward, and trust that everything will be okay. These months may drag by, but nothing lasts forever, and things will get better. Make a list of all of the things that you’re lucky enough to look forward to, and when things feel hopeless, just remember all of the things that life has to offer.