This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I love sharing experiences.

In my opinion it is the most impactful act you will ever do in your lifetime. The ability to understand what someone might consider to be their moral code, just from what has happened in their life. Experiences help mold us as individuals from what we think is right or wrong, to what we think are the most important values to live by.

I think the moments where I made my closest friends to this day were the times we related or shared experiences. Being open can be stressful at first because you are putting what makes up you as a person out for (what seems to be the world) to see. To let yourself be vulnerable is hard.

It is even harder when your trust has been broken from earlier moments of vulnerability. It is hard to allow yourself to be open again to even share those same experiences. Often, I see people forget why those bad experiences are important. Just because of one unpleasant experience those people became reserved, instead of overcoming and learning something.

Experiences are not always going to be a Disney original movie, but does that mean we should forget them? I think the most significant lessons I learned in life is when I did not meet my own expectations. Setbacks are part of this bigger progress in life, it is what reassures us that we are still human. We are not meant to be a perfect individual, and that is beautiful.

To raise above is easy to say I know at times it is easier to give in and let those experiences affect how you perceive yourself. For example, they might affect how you act in future relationships, you might even long for a familiar feeling and continue those destructive patterns that lead to bad experiences.

But it is crucial to understand how those experiences could help make a better you. It is strange feeling when you are not sure where to go after something bad happens. It seems as if you are only options are to move forward or stay there. They seem to be options that at the moment seem too far to reach. Stay there and never feel any other way again, depriving yourself of taking that and letting a flower blossom? Or moving forward even if you feel like you have unresolved feelings.

How are you supposed to move on so quickly without a second thought, without at least expressing how it made you feel? It is a sickening feeling knowing your feelings on the matter might never be heard but you owe it to yourself to stop dwelling and start picking yourself.