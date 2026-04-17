Live In The Sunshine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of recently, it has quite literally felt like sunshine and rainbows. The weather has been warm, the sky has been clear, and I have found myself spending all my time outside, soaking up every bit of sunlight that I can. Any free moment that I have, I have gone outside and taken it all in. And I will admit, I might have skipped a class to stay outside for longer.

But not every day feels like this. We all have dark days, times when our sun isn’t shining or shining outside. Personally, in these moments, I look to the people beside me, who are often my friends and family. Which reminds me to look on the bright side. They encourage me to practice gratitude and remember that even if some parts of life feel heavy, not everything is bad.

For a long time, I resisted that mindset. I was someone who would sit in the darkness, choosing it, and shutting out any light that tried to come in. But over time, I’ve realized something important: it’s way easier to live on the bright side, even if there is an effort.

Now, when I have a bad day, I try small things to shift my perspective. One of the simplest is opening my curtains and letting the natural light fill my room. Even if I lie in bed, the sun lifts my mood. I list things that I am grateful for, no matter how small they seem. Sometimes it is as simple as I woke today, and so did my mom. Those small acknowledgments ground me and remind me that there is still good even in the hardest moments.

The truth is, the dark side can feel strong. It can pull you in and pull you back through. I’ve been there more often than not. There are days when I don’t want the sun to come out, and it feels easier for everything to be dim. But deep down, there are worse moments; it’s better when the sun returns.

During the darker months, sunlight is limited, and days feel longer but are shorter. It becomes even more important to find your own sources of brightness. That might mean surrounding yourself with people who bring light into your life, the people who show up for you, no matter what they are going through themselves.

Because no matter how dark today feels, the sun will come out tomorrow. And when it does, let yourself feel it. Let it in, and live in the sunshine and its warmth.